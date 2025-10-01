Kate Gosselin: I Got Kind of Attacked By My Dog!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kate Gosselin has revealed the reason she was hospitalized this week and even had to undergo surgery.

And we must say:

We did NOT see this coming…

(TikTok)

In a TikTok video filmed by the reality star and shared by a friend on Tuesday, we learned that the reality star was seriously injured over the weekend by one of her dogs.

“Meika, my puppy, ran into me full-speed ahead and I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg,” she told fans, referring to an injury of the knee.

Gosselin’s explanation came after she shared a cryptic photo the day before of her arm with an IV attached to it.

Her original post did not disclose the reason behind her hospitalization, but did include the following caption:

“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys.”

Kate Gosselin attends the Discovery Upfront 2018 at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on April 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery)

In her latest medical update, Gosselin detailed how an “ice machine,” referring to a cold therapy system, is offering pain relief.

She also noted that a doctor had described her injury as “life-altering.”

“My leg is really hurting, I’m going to need to say something,” she added. “It’s, like, unable to be ignored.”

We truly do feel bad for Kate Gosselin, but we’re confident that she won’t have a problem complaining about pretty much anything on her mind.

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that, during the most video, a fan asked whether Gosselin’s “boyfriend” was at her bedside, but Gosselin did not respond to the question.

The inquiry was a reference to Steve Neild, Gosselin’s former bodyguard who we strongly believe is now her long-time lover — and who both her son and her ex-husband have said she was sleeping with during her marriage.

“What about when we’d go on vacation and you made me sleep on the hotel cot while you and Steve were together?” Collin asked on his Instagram Story on last Wednesday night in response to this news.

“Or when I’d be in a connected room while you shared one with him?” he also asked.

“What about when you were on Kate Plus Date, but Steve’s home address was the same as yours? You told me I broke our family when you couldn’t stay true to my dad.”