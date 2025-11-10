Kate Gosselin, Boyfriend Steve Neild Make Instagram Debut: We’re Official!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It is official.

And, ti some, it is officially offensive.

Over this past weekend, Kate Gosselin shared the very first social media photos of herself and Steve Neild…. the reality star’s former bodyguard and, as Gosselin now admits herself, the reality star’s current boyfriend.

(Instagram)

The mother of eight previously revealed that her partner’s name is Steve and that she’s been dating him for over a year.

On November 8, however, Gosselin went ahead and detailed 10 things that matter to her, including her kids, dogs, traveling, friends, pizza, her health and, yes, her boyfriend.

“My boyfriend😍,” the 50-year old wrote over two snapshots of herself and Neild, as they posed in their bathing suits and on a beach.

We’ve posted one of these snapshots above and one below.

(Instagram)

There’s a lot more to this Steve Neild story, of course.

His name initially surfaced about 16 years ago when Kate and ex-husband Jon split up.

It was rumored back then that Kate had cheated on her spouse with Neild, a piece of speculation that Jon at least has since claimed to be very much a true fact.

After the public learned a short time ago that Gosselin and Neild were, indeed, both Jon and even son Collin have come out and hurled the same allegation at Kate.

“What about when we’d go on vacation and you made me sleep on the hotel cot while you and Steve were together?” Collin asked on his Instagram Story last month.

“Or when I’d be in a connected room while you shared one with him?” Collin also asked.

“What about when you were on Kate Plus Date, but Steve’s home address was the same as yours?”

Collin reminded his awful mother: “You told me I broke our family when you couldn’t stay true to my dad.”

Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal’s 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Wow, huh?

Kate and Collin are VERY estranged, but it’s still stunning to see a son come out online and just trash his own mom for infidelity.

Since joining TikTok in July, Gosselin has mentioned her boyfriend a handful of times on the platform… noting that she’ll be spending Thanksgiving with him while her children are away at school and that he’s given her “extra love” amid her recent knee surgery.

On September 22, she revealed she had been dating someone for “a little over a year” and was “super, super happy” in her new relationship.

Two days later, Jon and Collin, took to their respective Instagrams to react to rumors that Kate was dating Neild, as cited above.

The drama never ends with this family, does it?