Farrah Abraham Brags She Has ‘No Botox’ & ‘No Filler’ After …

Farrah Abraham has a bold claim that will shock Teen Mom fans to their cores.

She is alleging that she has “no Botox” and “no filler” at this time.

Farrah is even going so far as to report that she has “nothing” in her lips.

The woman who has done so much to her face and bragged about her “million dollar body” says that she’s all natural, now.

In June of 2025, Farrah Abraham appeared as a podcast guest to discuss her favorite topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Farrah Abraham is allegedly sporting a filler-free face

While speaking to Us Weekly, Farrah Abraham made some bold claims about her use — or disuse — of cosmetic injectables.

“I actually have no Botox, no filler, nothing in my lips,” she announced.

“My face is just however my face is,” Farrah alleged.

“And my body.” (It seems that Farrah is saying that her body is also however her body is)

During her 2018 appearance on ‘Face The Truth,’ Farrah Abraham seemed reluctant and angry to do so when the host confronted her with her drug test results. (Image Credit: Fox)

By definition, Farrah’s face and body would be however they are. That’s how faces and bodies work.

She also gushed that she has learned to “love who I am at 34.”

That is interesting, as Farrah has always seemed to be her own #1 fan.

Apparently, she finally saw what she looks like (and it was a wake-up call)

For many, many years, Farrah Abraham has announced her various procedures, including controversial treatments like vaginal tightening.

(That one’s controversial primarily because Farrah is a young woman and the therapy is not really designed for someone her age)

However, Farrah explained that she had finally noticed that her face looked “super puffy” on TV. Finally. Finally.

As always, Farrah Abraham has a lot to say to anyone willing to listen. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I actually love who I am at 34, but it has taken such a long way to get here,” Farrah shared.

Sounding like a commercial, she spoke about how it was quite the journey “to just be like, ‘Hey, this is plain Farrah, love that skin you’re in.'”

Farrah continued: “And so, because I was having those allergic reactions to some of the fillers, I’m like, ‘I need, I need to stop this.’”

Want to hear Farrah Abraham confess on this ‘Ex On The Beach’ scene? No? (Image Credit: MTV)

‘I’m so happy to not be bothered right now’

“It was bothering everything,” Farrah Abraham claimed. “So, I’m happy to not be bothered right now. And breathe, right? Normal, yeah. Thank God.”

She affirmed; “And I needed this, and I think I needed to feel this alone, not with someone around me.”

Farrah said that this was “because, like, my brain gets confused sometimes, of like, you know, happiness with relationships, but it’s actually happiness with self.”

Yes, her brain does get confused sometimes.

At the moment, it sounds like she’s on a track towards not getting cosmetic work done on impulse. We’ll see how long that lasts.