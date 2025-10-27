Farrah Abraham Claims She Was Kicked Out of Grad School For Pro-Charlie Kirk Views

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Somehow, Farrah Abraham was admitted to a graduate school program last year.

But the arrangement didn’t last long, and the former Teen Mom star has now been expelled from the Master’s program at Western Governors University (WGU).

And as with everything involving Farrah, her version of events seems to be very different from what actually transpired.

Farrah Abraham attends Women in Film’s Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Farrah says her political views got her expelled from school

During a recent appearance on Jeff Fargo’s Fargo Talks podcast, Farrah alleged that she was expelled for praising Donald Trump and slain podcaster Charlie Kirk on social media.

“Politics do not need to be brought into school dynamics,” Farrah argued during the interview.

“When seeing irrational, radical Left taking over in a hostile manner and then ya know, yeah, Charlie Kirk died while I’m getting a master’s [degree], of course I’m going to talk about that,” she added, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“And that is a sad reason why I got expelled, I guess, for my beliefs and them stalking my social media and anything that I say.”

Farrah Abraham attends Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Movie & TV Awards Lounge at Yamashiro Hollywood on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Lounge)

Farrah actually got kicked out for cheating

The school’s administrators tell a very different story, alleging an “extensive pattern of unprofessional, disruptive behavior.”

Specifically, Farrah was accused of committing a “security breach” during an online exam.

In other words, she cheated.

In other words, someone in an admissions department had access to hundreds of hours of Farrah acting absolutely deranged on television, but they still gave her a chance on the assumption that she wouldn’t immediately violate each and every one of their conduct policies.

WGU is an online, “self-paced” school, and Farrah hilariously argued that they shouldn’t be allowed to expel students, as no one physically attends classes.

Then, of course, she threatened to become a lawyer so that she can sue the school.

Reality TV star Farrah Abraham debuts new “Diary of a Teen Mom” Stand Up Comedy Show at Spearmint Rhino on March 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York)

“How you could expel someone for their own self-paced program is against our civil rights, is against the law,” she said.

“The majority of them don’t show up to work or school, but they do show up to harm and hurt your own dreams, your own goals, and get in the way of that, which in turn, fails the mission of all universities, which is to increase your graduation rate,” Farrah continued, adding:

“I can’t wait to get my law degree because I’m on to my doctorate and I can’t wait to do pro-bono work against these universities where we’re expelling amazing students.”

With reasoning and verbal expression skills like that, who could’ve guessed that Farrah would be anything other than a straight-A student?

Farrah’s rant continued on the school’s Yelp page, where she hinted at the nature of her cheating by complaining about WGU’s stance on AI:

“This university should be fined and removed from any federal funding,” she wrote, adding:

“They are scared of [AI] because you will see their educational fraud operation running here.”

We know shady people love AI, but we’re kind of surprised that Farrah is a fan. She usually opposes all forms of intelligence!