Helen Mirren Finally Breaks Silence on Tom Hardy Feud Rumors

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Earlier in May, we reported that Tom Hardy was fired from MobLand.

Production is scrambling to make it work.

It is an ensemble cast, but he is the star.

Dame Helen Mirren, one of his co-stars, is breaking her silence on rumors that she’s one of the actors who wanted him gone.

Dame Helen Mirren poses inside the Winners Room at The Olivier Awards 2026. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

‘Love you now and always’

On Thursday, May 28, Dame Helen Mirren took to her Instagram page to share an unsubtle message.

There was no caption. She also deactivated comments on the post.

The image was of Tom Hardy, with words written across the stock photo.

“Love you now and always,” Mirren wrote.

The two actors have co-starred on the first two seasons of MobLand. What is this about?

Hardy portrayed MobLand‘s main character during the first two seasons.

His character is calm, charming, and likable — even though he is a mob fixer.

However, reports said that he was fired ahead of Season 3 (Season 2 on the Paramount+ series having wrapped production).

Allegedly, Hardy was unprofessional. He allegedly arrived to the set late. He also allegedly would do things like alter his dialogue for scenes and suggest rewrites.

Reports claimed that this was particularly irritating to Mirren. The 78-year-old acting legend has been in this business longer than most of us have been alive. She reportedly has pretty high standards.

Production is trying to make it work

As we reported earlier in May, Variety announced that MobLand had led Hardy go over his tensions with Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and more.

We said this at the time, but big stars can usually get away with clashing with one powerful person or entity. But there are limits.

Based upon reports, Hardy was clashing with almost everyone involved with the show. Including Mirren.

The actress is not directly debunking these claims about Hardy.

However, she seems to be affirming her support for him. Plenty of people have liked someone just fine without wanting to work with them. And, notably, she didn’t even say that — just that she loves him.

One piece of good news is that it appears that production has walked back the decision to part ways with Hardy.

Guy Ritchie is the executive producer behind MobLand.

According to Variety, he is “pushing” David Glasser and 101 Studios to “make it work” with Hardy.

We previously observed that Hardy being the main character makes him very difficult to either kill off or recast.

Now, if everything goes right, they won’t have to figure things out. And Mirren, at least, seems to be happy about that.