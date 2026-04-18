Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Go Instagram Official With Inexplicable Relationship

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2025 was a year of unwanted controversies for Sydney Sweeney.

Many fans were hoping that 2026 would be a calmer time, with more focus on the actress’ craft and clothing brand.

Instead, she has now gone Instagram official with Scooter Braun, one of music’s most controversial figures.

He calls himself a “lucky bastard” over the relationship. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who disagrees.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 3 on April 07, 2026. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Like it or not, it’s official

For months — the better part of a year, actually — they’ve kept this romance limited to mere rumors.

Some had even briefly believed that it was over.

No such luck.

This month, Scooter and Sydney have relaxed enough to not only canoodle in public, but openly kiss at premieres.

And, as you can see below, she shared an Instagram Story photo of the two snuggled up. And Scooter took it even further.

When Scooter shared Sydney’s Story post to his own Stories, he added a little commentary.

“Lucky bastard,” he wrote.

From context and common sense, it is evident that he was writing about himself.

Sydney is one of the most beautiful and widely desired human beings on the planet.

It is possible that Scooter is experiencing something akin to imposter syndrome over this relationship. And, for this, who could blame him?

As a guest on the ‘Question Everything’ podcast, Scott ‘Scooter’ Braun discussed his feud and the wrath of Swifties. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What is she thinking?

Scooter isn’t only controversial among Swifties — though Taylor Swift’s beef with him is the most famous.

Other stars — including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and more — have disentangled themselves from the billionaire.

Though Scooter arguably helped save the singer’s life during some of his darkest times about a decade ago, Justin Bieber’s fans also have some understandable gripes with the man.

There’s also an age gap. She is 28. He is 44. That isn’t “problematic,” but it’s noteworthy.

And many find Scooter off-putting. His post, which some have likened to gloating, isn’t changing that for Sydney’s fans.

Sydney Sweeney greets boyfriend Scooter Braun with a kiss at the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 premiere pic.twitter.com/73f4JXMcDa — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 8, 2026

During our reporting on the alleged feud between Sydney and Zendaya, we mentioned an eye-popping claim.

It is alleged that Sydney was inappropriately flirty with Tom Holland when he visited the Euphoria set.

We mentioned that, though anything is possible, that doesn’t really sound true.

In the public’s very narrow window of following Sydney’s romantic choices, she hasn’t ever gone for the hottest guy in the room.

She acts alongside some of the most widely desired men — men her own age, at times. But that’s never been who she’s dated. Not publicly, anyway.

A smiling and charming Sydney Sweeney appears as a The Late Show guest. (Image Credit: CBS)

This pairing doesn’t have to make sense to anyone else

We’re not calling Scooter Braun “ugly.” He is certainly a handsome man.

But even if he were not 16 years older than Sydney, it’s never an insult to call someone less handsome than Tom Holland or less desired than Jacob Elordi.

Almost everyone on the planet matches that description. But these two are at different tiers of hotness.

We don’t understand Sydney’s dating choices. But we also don’t have to.

She’s allowed to date anyone she likes. Even if that guy is super controversial. She doesn’t need the permission of her fans.