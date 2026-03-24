Sydney Sweeney Goes Topless to Promote ‘Seductress’ Lingerie Line

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For a lot of people, 2026 is off to a very rocky start.

But amid all the reports of war and corruption and environmental collapse, there are still reasons to be optimistic.

For example, Sydney Sweeney has launched a lingerie line, and she promotes it by wearing the items herself.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The brand is called SYRN (pronounced “siren”), and it’s divided into five different collections.

Each time new items drop, Sydney models them on her Instagram page, which makes perfect sense.

If she picked someone else for the job, it would only create confusion. It would be like if Elon Musk hired someone hired a guy to be awkward on social media for him. He can just do that himself!

Anyway, first came the Seductress, which carried a femme fatale vibe featuring corsets and garters. Old school lingerie.

Then Sydney released Romantic, which had a softer and lacier vibe. Playful was the name suggests, more fun and sporty.

Then came Comfy, which was the most casual of the bunch.

Now, we’re getting a second round of Seductress releases. And as usual, both the lingerie and the model are receiving rave reviews on Instagram.

“A lil bit more of our seductress,” Sydney wrote in her caption, a play on words worthy of Shakespeare.

Predictably, the post quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and an astonishing number of ultra-thirsty comments.

“GIRL YOU’RE SO STUNNING,” wrote one user.

“Internet is on its knees!!!” added another.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

A third chimed in by basically writing an ode to the Euphoria star and lingerie mogul:

“Amidst the hellish battles raging in the Middle East between America and Israel against Iran, there is something beautiful that brings a smile and a sense of joy,” this person wrote,” adding:

“Sydney Sweeney and seeing her work and projects flourishing. There are beautiful women, yes, but the most beautiful of all in every way is Sydney Sweeney.”

Now, we’re sure Sydney is used to people being weird about her on the internet. But it still must feel a little strange.

But hey, she’s a natural-born star who seems perfectly comfortable in the spotlight.

While some celebs seem to hate every second of being famous (looking at you, Chappell Roan!), Sydney has worked hard for this moment, and she’s clearly enjoying every second of it.