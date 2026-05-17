Alex Cooper Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Matt Kaplan!

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After months of rumors, we can now confirm that Alex Cooper is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan.

The “Call Her Daddy” host announced the happy news on May 17, revealing that she and Kaplan are officially entering their parent era.

Cooper shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump on Instagram, keeping the caption short and sweet, writing, “Our family 🤍.”

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan attend Netflix’s XO, Kitty Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)

Naturally, Alex’s many diehard fans lost their collective minds.

Before the big reveal, Cooper teased the announcement on Instagram Stories, telling followers:

“Daddy Gang, there is something I’ve been waiting to share with you ….” She later posted cozy photos with Kaplan, including one of the producer holding her close as she cradled her growing bump.

And yes, the timing is notable.

The pregnancy announcement arrives amid weeks of online speculation about Cooper and Kaplan’s marriage, with rumors swirling that the couple had been experiencing tension behind the scenes.

But sources close to the pair pushed back on that narrative, insisting the two are excited for this next chapter and very much solid.

Cooper, 31, and Kaplan, 42, first connected during a Zoom call in 2020.

She eventually nicknamed him “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” before revealing his identity to fans.

The pair got engaged in 2023 before tying the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in April 2024.

Over the years, Cooper has been candid about her evolving thoughts on marriage and motherhood, at times admitting she wasn’t sure either path was for her.

But she has repeatedly credited Kaplan with changing her perspective, describing him as someone who supported her success instead of being intimidated by it.

Now, it looks like the couple’s next major life chapter is officially underway.

No word yet on baby names, nursery themes, or whether the child will someday inherit the “Call Her Daddy” empire.

But Alex is about to have a ton of new experiences to discuss on her wildly popular podcast. Our congrats go out to the happy family.