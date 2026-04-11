Shaquille O’Neal Obscene Messages to Sabrina Carpenter Exposed! Are They Legit?

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Shaquille O’Neal is a basketball legend and a beloved figure with a complex relationship history.

Sabrina Carpenter is a famously gorgeous singer and a total success in her own right.

Did Shaq get caught sliding into her DMs with some wildly raunchy messages?

What did she say in return? Was it really them, or catfishing, or what?

On the ‘The Big Podcast,’ Shaquille O’Neal reads some alleged DMs. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Did Shaq really slide into her DMs?

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal spoke to Jim Jones about a headline purporting to show his spicy DMs to music’s shortest superstar.

Jones read the headline: “Shaq exposed for shooting his shot at Sabrina Carpenter.”

The article purports to contain leaked DMs that the famous athlete sent to the teeny-tiny singer.

At Jones’ prompting, the basketball legend read aloud the messages.

Be warned: these are humorous, but decidedly NSFW in places. Continue at your own risk.

Still with us? Good. Let’s see if you’ll regret it.

“Damn, baby I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day,” O’Neal read aloud from one of the supposed messages.

He continued: “Just jokes. I’m Shaqs. What’s your name baby?”

O’Neil narrated: “And Sabrina says, ‘I know who you are. You’re way too famous to be sending me messages like that.’”

Finally, he read his alleged reply: “Shaq, ‘I can’t be horny and want some of that snow bunny kitty for myself. You’re being rude for no reason. You can’t handle Big Diesel any way. …”

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Those messages can’t be real, right?

Shaquille O’Neal cleared things up, just in case anyone had any doubt.

He did not, in fact, DM Sabrina Carpenter with those — or any other messages.

And he also didn’t send those messages to anyone else.

Additionally, O’Neal wanted to set the record straight on how he’d never send anything so cringe and awkward.

“First of all ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that, I’m just saying,” he quipped.

Draw assistant Shaquille Oâ€™Neal poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

We do believe that Shaquille O’Neal has more game than that.

Additionally, we’re sure that Sabrina Carpenter has gotten much weirder messages.

She’s attractive and, for some reason, her mere existence seems to infuriate some men.

It’s good that O’Neal isn’t bombarding her with weird sexual overtures.

Age differences aside, that would just be really embarrassing for him.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV)

Okay but … can you imagine?

We’re glad that these goofy messages weren’t from Shaq … but what if he and Sabrina somehow got together?

This isn’t about their age gap or dramatic height gap.

We’re thinking more about the breakup.

Some of Sabrina’s best music is about her exes.

Can you imagine what the music would be like if she were singing about Shaq? Anyway, back to reality. …