Sabrina Carpenter Appears Nude on Rolling Stone Cover Amid Album Art Controversy

At 5’0″, Sabrina Carpenter might not be the most physically imposing pop star on the planet — but clearly, she’s not one to back down in the face of criticism.

Earlier this week, Sabrina found herself at the center of a surprising controversy, thanks to the cover art for her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend.

Now, the pop sensation is doubling down on self-expression with a Rolling Stone cover that shows her wearing little more than a pair of stockings and some strategically placed strands of hair.

Sabrina strips down for Rolling Stone

Sabrina’s racy new pics — taken by famed celebrity photographer David La Chappelle — come on the heels of backlash surrounding the cover art for Man’s Best Friend.

In reference to the album’s canine title (and possibly, also, the 1984 comedy classic Spinal Tap), Sabrina is shown on all fours in front of a man, who is holding a handful of her hair.

Not surprisingly, the manner in which Sabrina incorporates sexuality into her art and public persona came up during her Rolling Stone interview.

Sabrina says criticism of her persona is funny and ironic

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular,” she said.

“Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that,” Carpenter continued, adding:

“If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers. I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I’m not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes.”

These are dark times for women, Sabrina says

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, Sabrina noted that these are uniquely puritanical times in the US, and female artists are facing unprecedented scrutiny.

“I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I’ve never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity. I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now,” she said.

Thankfully, Carpenter is not letting the haters stop her from living out her dream.

“All I knew was that it wasn’t going to stop me from doing what I loved, ever,” she said. “That’s kind of how I’ve always felt. Sometimes, it’s about how you are able to be resilient.”

We look forward to watching her push boundaries for many years to come.