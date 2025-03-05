Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Shades Ex Barry Keoghan While Performing in His Hometown

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sabrina Carpenter seems to have shaded Barry Keoghan in his hometown.

The pop star and the actor called it quits in late 2024 following about a year of dating.

Sabrina’s love life has informed her music before. But sometimes, she doesn’t need a song to make a point.

While performing in Barry’s hometown, she appeared to take a swipe at her ex.

Did Sabrina Carpenter just shade Barry Keoghan in his hometown?

Over the weekend, Sabrina Carpenter visited the UK. Saturday, of course, was her “racy” performance at the BRIT Awards.

On Monday, March 3, she performed before a delighted audience in Dublin.

“Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here,” she told the crowd of predominantly Irish fans, according to The Mirror. “You all look and sound amazing.”

However, while addressing the crowd in Dublin, Sabrina Carpenter appeared to make a thinly veiled jab at Barry Keoghan.

“But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work,” she teased the crowd.

Much of her audience could likely relate. But given that Barry Keoghan is from Summerhill, Dublin, many assume that Sabrina Carpenter was speaking from personal experience as she addressed fans in her ex’s hometown.

Even Sabrina Carpenter’s song choice may have been a jab at Barry Keoghan

One of the songs that Sabrina performed in Dublin was one of her biggest hits (and my personal favorite of her discography), “Please Please Please.”

As you can see below, Barry Keoghan starred in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for the song.

Additionally, there is a rumor that the song is also about him. (Which is pretty rare — imagine if Harry Styles starred in a music video for Taylor Swift’s “Style” or “Out Of The Woods”)

“Please Please Please” is from the point of view of someone whose partner is a total embarrassment to the singer.

One of the lines is: “Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight.” She also sings about friends rolling their eyes when she tries to excuse his antics.

Obviously, millions of people can relate. Even if you’ve never had a partner whose behavior or general vibes had your friends urging you to break up, you probably know someone who has. Perhaps you’ve even been the friend urging them to break up.

The split came late last year

And, in the case of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, they very much did break up. The two split in December of 2024, after about one year of dating.

All sorts of rumors circulated after things ended. Though Sabrina has never made this claim, some whispered that Barry had cheated.

With so many of Sabrina’s fans being young women, Barry received an avalanche of troll comments and harassment on social media following the breakup. There are downsides to dating an international pop superstar … especially when you become exes.