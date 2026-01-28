Denise Richards Says Aaron Phypers Should Get NONE of Her OnlyFans Earnings

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hands off her OnlyFans!

The ongoing divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers isn’t getting any easier.

Phypers has been asking for six figures per month from Richards, specifically from her OnlyFans income.

Attorneys for Richards argue that the court shouldn’t grant this request, and not for the reason you think.

On her very own reality show, Denise Richards flashes a fake smile at a former castmate. (Image Credit: Bravo)

He wants six figures per month, just from OnlyFans

TMZ got a hold of legal documents from Richards and Phypers’ ugly divorce.

According to a filing, she is asking the court to deny her ex’s demand for half of her OnlyFans earnings.

Phypers claims that Richards rakes in $200,000 to $300,000 each month via the adult media subscription platform.

If you’ve followed any other celebrity divorces or experienced one yourself, you know that finances are one of the biggest sore points in most splits.

Obviously, Richards doesn’t want to hand over six figures per month to the man who allegedly abused her for years. And, she argues, she shouldn’t have to.

On ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular actress speaks about the complex realities of parenting teen girls (and one young adult). (Image Credit: Bravo)

According to Richards’ argument, Phypers failed to file an updated income and expense declaration with the court.

The deadline was Friday, January 23.

As of Tuesday, January 27, he still hadn’t submitted the docs.

For that reason, her legal team says, Richards shouldn’t have to fork over over $1 million per year to her ex.

The judge has yet to rule on Richards’ request.

On her reality show, Denise Richards tries to make peace between her daughters. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What will the court decide?

We are not legal scholars, let alone attorneys, let alone the judge in this divorce case.

As such, we cannot predict how the court will rule.

It is possible that Phypers will receive an extension to file a declaration.

But we just do not know. Obviously.

Hopefully, we’ll all know soon after the judge issues a ruling.

During this explosive RHOBH Reunion special, Denise Richards came ready to fight. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Phypers’ financial struggles are no secret.

As he discussed brazenly on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he is what critics have characterized on social media as a “sound wizard.”

That is, he was at the time running a “frequency medicine healing center” in Malibu.

We here at THG have not personally evaluated the alleged efficacy of his practice.

But he sure did get sued for fraud a couple of years ago. And, on RHOBH, he espoused views that sounded adjacent to cancer denial.

Speaking to the cameras, Denise Richards gives Bravo fans a taste of what’s to come. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The sooner that this divorce is in the past, the better

We mentioned that this is an ugly divorce.

But between Richards’ filings in court and previously existing photos and disturbing videos, it sounds like things have been bad for a long time.

One of the major hurdles that prevents many people from leaving unhappy, toxic, or even abusive marriages is money.

Wealthy partners fear losing a small fortune to an abuser, or court battles that drag on for years. Struggling partners may not be able to afford a divorce lawyer, or even to move out for a separation that lasts long enough to file for divorce.

Clearly, it’s for the best that Richards and Phypers’ marriage is over. Hopefully, this painful divorce won’t drag out too much longer.