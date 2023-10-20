Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes on Jersey Shore, Breaks EVERYone Down Into a Puddle of Tears

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro laid it all out there on Thursday night’s brand new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The veteran reality star left the series in 2021 to seek treatment for various mental health issues — a decision that came in the wake of a string of legal problems, including accusations of domestic violence — but he’s insisted for awhile now that he’s clean and sober.

Ronnie stopped by an episode of the program this past spring.

But he didn’t really delve into those issues at the time.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gets ready here to apologize to his Jersey Shore castmates. (MTV)

“It’s been 2 years since I’ve seen everybody. I had to step away because I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve been doing a lot of work on myself lately, trying to make sure I’m on the right path and staying healthy,” Ronnie said this time around in a confessional.

“I moved to Miami and go to meetings, I have a sponsor, I work on myself.

“I was granted full custody of my daughter and I just focus on my happiness and her happiness.”

After learning their former colleague and pal was on the way to speak to them, however, various cast members expressed their concern.

Who invited him?!” asked Deena Nicole Cortese, prior to telling the camera:

“He’s done a lot of things that I don’t approve of. We all cut Ron off after the last incident. I’m not sure how I feel about Ron coming.”

Ronnie looks very sad in this Jersey Shore scene. (MTV)

Ronnie has been booked on domestic violence charges multiple times, most recently in April 2021.

In a confessional, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also said his actions “were crazy,” adding:

“How could we condone any of that? Even though we love someone, you can’t be around that.”

This all led to Ronnie’s arrival, during which time he sat down at the table with his hesitant friends, pulled out a letter and brought everyone to tears.

Ronnie wants back on Jersey Shore full-time, as of September 2023. We wonder if this will happen. (MTV)

“I want to start by apologizing to you guys for my actions, for the things I’ve done that have affected you,” said Ronnie on air.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect over the last two years, it’s been a long journey and I take a lot of responsibility for the things that I’ve done, not only int he past two years but in the past before that.

“It wasn’t the best version of me as a man, as a person, as a friend.”

He continued:

For a long time, I thought I was just hurting myself with the things that I was doing and I’ve come to realize that I was really hurting everyone around me that I loved.

“That’s not something that I want to do. I love you guys like brothers and sisters, you’re the closest thing I have besides my family.

“We’ve been through everything together, ups and downs and sideways and lefts and rights and I’ve missed a lot of you guys’ journey in the last two years.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks into the MTV cameras here, with a black eye, and shrugs during a confessional. (Photo Credit: MTV)

As Ronnue got choked up, Nicole, Mike and Angelina Pivarnick were all seen wiping tears from their faces.

Here is the rest of his letter:

Last year I lost a lot of what I loved. I feel like I lost you guys, I lost my job. I lost people that I love. It’s just been a real eye-opener for me and it’s just something that I really am sorry for.

I’m no perfect and some days are better than others.

I do have bad days, but I’m working on that. I got a lot of help facing my issues and I’m doing everything that I can do to be better.

Ronnie speaks here to the camera during a Jersey Shore confessional. He’s a violent individual. (MTV)

I know we’ve had our ups and downs, but it really hurts me that I haven’t been there for the last two years with you guys.

I know it’s gonna take a lot to rebuild our friendships, it’s gonna take a lot for you guys to trust me, because I know in the past that I’ve shown inconsistency — like I’m good and then I’m bad — and I don’t want to put anyone around me through that anymore.

I really do take responsibility for everything that has happened in my life and it’s been my fault, it’s been my actions, it’s been on me. I understand you had to do what you had to do for yourselves and your family and I respect that.

I just really do love you guys and I really would like to start making amends with you guys and enjoying life with you guys again because you guys are a huge part of my life and you will always be a huge part of my life.

The episode concluded with Ronnie opening the floor for his roommates, telling them he know they all “some stuff you guys want to say” to him in return.

We’ll need to tune in next week to hear their responses.

t