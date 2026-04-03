Misua: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star, 27, Dies During Filming

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television.

Misua, a popular drag performer with ties to RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, has passed away.

She was just 27 years old.

Reality star Misua is dead at the age of 27. (YouTube)

Misua was filming for the fourth season of Drag Race Philippines when she died.

News of her passing comes courtesy of an Instagram post from the show’s official Instagram page.

“We are heartbroken to share that Misua, a talented Queen set to appear on season four of Drag Race Philippines passed away in her sleep the morning of April 2,” the statement reads.

“She brought light, artistry, and joy to those around her, and she will be deeply missed.

“We have paused production to care for and support our cast and crew during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who loved her,” the post continues, before concluding:

“We are in contact with her family who have asked for privacy during this hard time.”

Several members of the Drag Race community paid tribute to Misua in the comments:

“Absolutely heartbreaking! My thoughts are with my Filo family. I love you all and sending my love! She was an absolute star!” RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’s Hannah Conda wrote.

“Devastating! Sending all my love to everyone involved,” RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World winner, Blue Hydrangea added.

Outside of the drag community, Misua was known as Jason Elvie Ty. Her family honored her memory in their own social media post:

“Jayson was our dearly loved son, brother, friend, mentor, and most of all, Jayson is a star. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends,” the family wrote.

No cause of death has been revealed at this juncture.

Sadly, Misua is not the first member of the Drag Race family to pass away in recent months.

Our thoughts go out to Misua’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.