Jessa Duggar ‘Deeply Grieved’ by Joseph Scandal, Prays for His Victim to …

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This week, Joseph Duggar pleaded Not Guilty after his arrest and extradition for sexually abusing a child.

As with his disgraced older brother, his legal battle is likely to be outlasted only by his shaming.

Like her big sister Jana, Jessa has waited until now to speak out after Joseph’s arrest.

Jessa’s showing where her priorities — and sympathies — lie.

During her Baby #5 announcement video, Jessa Duggar spoke to fans and followers about her parenting experiences. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘We are deeply grieved’

On Thursday, April 2, Jessa took to her Instagram Story to make her own statement about Joseph’s arrest.

“We learned, along with the rest of the world, of the heartbreaking news involving my brother, Joseph,” she revealed.

This matches what multiple family members have stated — that they only learned about Joseph through the news.

“And,” Jessa expressed, “we are deeply grieved.”

She then emphasized: “Our hearts ache for this innocent young girl and the harm she has suffered.”

On her Instagram Story on April 2, 2026, Jessa Duggar issued her first public response to her brother’s crimes. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“This is a profound wrong,” Jessa affirmed.

“And,” she wrote, “we know it grieves the heart of God.”

Jessa went on to describe her god as one “who cares deeply for the children and vulnerable.”

To her credit, she focused msot of her words upon the child — and not upon Joseph, her brother.

“We are lifting her up in prayer,” Jessa expressed, “asking for comfort, healing, and justice.”

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

It’s hard to know what to say, even if this isn’t your first sibling exposed as a monster

Like we said, Jessa clearly directed a lot of her focus upon what the victim has gone through.

In 2020, Joseph went on a family getaway to Florida, where he allegedly preyed upon a 9-year-old girl, touching her legs and genitals.

This happened multiple times, she said, until he finally apologized and ended the sexual abuse.

Now a 14-year-old, having had years to process her trauma, she told her father — who confronted Joseph.

He has since confessed twice, according to a police affidavit.

In September of 2023, Jessa Duggar shared a suspiciously timed video compilation on YouTube to update fans on her life. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Her emphasis upon the victim — known only as Jane Doe — experienced does her credit.

Jessa’s is one of the strongest statements to come out of the family since Joseph’s arrest.

Jill spoke out much sooner than her other siblings.

Meanwhile, Jason’s was the most strongly-worded, as he essentially referred to Joseph as evil.

We don’t often get to nod in agreement with the Duggars. Fortunately, this time, most of them don’t seem to be believing that this is a political frame-job or some sort of demonic spirit attack.

Joseph Duggar has been extradited to Florida, where he’ll be arraigned on child molestation charges. (Bay County Sheriff’s Department)

Not everyone in the family is on the same page

While Jessa thinks of the victim, her sister-in-law Anna seems to have other priorities.

She’s in the position in which Kendra may soon find herself: raising a lot of children on her own, forbidden by the cult from divorcing or remarrying, and wholly unprepared to take on most jobs that could support her family.

Anna’s sending support and money to Joseph. That’s … certainly a choice.

When Josh was arrested and tried, Anna appeared to cling to beliefs that he was the victim of an elaborate conspiracy.

We cannot rule out that she believes the same about Joseph. But … well, who knows.