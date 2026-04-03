Kendra Duggar Asks Joseph Duggar If He Still Loves Her In Awkward Prison Phone Call

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It’s been over two weeks since Joseph Duggar was arrested amid allegations that he molested a 9-year-old girl.

Joseph was released from jail earlier this week after his father posted his $600,000 bail.

Now, newly released recordings of Joe’s jailhouse phone calls to his wife, Kendra Duggar, are revealing surprising details about their relationship.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got married in September 2017. They got engaged just a few months prior. (TLC)

Now, it’s important to note that Kendra was also arrested last month, for the much lesser charge of child endangerment.

These days, Joe and Kendra are both out on bail awaiting trial, but there was a time when Kendra had been sprung, and Joe was still locked up.

So join us as we revisit our ongoing series, “Joe and Kendra’s Awkward Jailhouse Phone Calls.”

“I look forward to your calls,” said Kendra in the latest recording to go public.

“Yeah, I look forward to it as well,” Joseph replied, adding, “We’re getting, probably, close here on time.”

“Do you love me?” Kendra asked in a voice that reminds us that even though she’s a mother of four, she’s still only 27 years old.

“I love you so much,” Joe says as they both chuckle nervously.

Not the most romantic conversation we’ve ever heard, but what do you expect from people who were forced to marry the first person they ever held hands with?

Joe and Kendra are not allowed to see their four kids at the moment, and Duggar insiders have indicated that the separation has taken a serious toll.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

But that might be the least of the family’s legal issues.

Kendra is facing nine years in prison, and Joe is facing 34 years if convicted of every charge against him.

Yes, Joe might actually wind up serving a longer sentence than Josh Duggar.

After being extradited to Florida, Joe is back in his home state of Arkansas. He’s due back in Panama City Beach on April 20.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

In a statement to TMZ, Joe’s attorney, Al Sauliune, says his client “nervous, anxious, and worried.”

We guess that makes sense. After all, if he’s convicted, he might not get out until the year 2060.

And from what we hear, prison isn’t very kind to people who have been convicted of molesting children.

In case you missed it, Joe was arrested after a 14-year-old girl gave a “forensic interview” to police, in which she alleged that Joe had touched her inappropriately during a 2020 vacation.

Joseph has not publicly responded to the allegations, nor had Kendra spoken about the situation.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.