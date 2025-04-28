Jiggly Caliente Dead: RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum React to Tragedy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard, tragedy struck the world of reality television this week.

Jiggly Caliente, a contestant who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag race back on Season 4, has passed away. She was 44 years old.

The horrible news broke not long after family members confirmed that Caliente had one of her legs amputated due to an unknown and very serious medical ailment.

Jiggly Caliente attends International Drag Day at World Of Wonder on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” a social media message read early on Sunday.

It continued:

She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.

Bianca Castro attends FX Network’s “Pose” season 2 premiere on June 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A Philippines native, Caliente moved to Queens, New York with her loved ones when she was a child.

Along with her stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2012, Caliente also appeared on sitcoms such as Broad City and Search Party; she also played the role of Veronica in the FX drama Pose.

In 2021, she returned for the show’s special all-stars season and became a permanent judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines in 2022.

Now, in the wake of Jiggly Caliente’s death, many people associated with the aforementioned reality show have signed online to send messages of support and sympathy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Drag performer/singer Jiggly Caliente attends the It Gets Better: Pride On The Horizon youth event at The Standard East Village on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

“Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay – always,” the official RuPaul’s Drag Race account wrote on X.

“Rest in peace, little sis. Your mug is still flawless,” said fellow Filipina-American Drag Race star Manila Luzon, who was a runner up on Season 3 of the program.

Season 3 winner Raja, who is Indonesian, also posted a picture of Caliente on Instagram, saying she was at a loss for words and adding:

“I trust I will have words soon. I’m at a loss.”

Jiggly Caliente attends Paramount+ & RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Cast Celebrate The S6 Premiere At Drive n’ Drag at Randallâ€™s Island Park on June 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said: “My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved.”

“Jiggly was so much person in one little body. She lived her life exactly how she wanted to— never taking a moment of it for granted,” said Jinkx Monsoon, who won Season 5 and the all-winners All Stars season.

Caliente’s passing comes as Drag Race Philippines is set to air its first All Stars season, dubbed Slaysian Royale

May the late reality star rest in peace.