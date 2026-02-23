Maxi Shield Cause of Death: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Was 51

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television.

Maxi Shield, one of the most beloved contestants to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, has passed away.

She was just 51 years old.

Maxi Shield attends RuPaul’s Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

News of Maxi’s death comes courtesy of an Instagram post from her longtime friend Vanity.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our dearest sister, Maxine, has passed away,” Vanity captioned a photo of herself and her late friend.

“We are all mourning the loss of an incredible icon, friend, and our beloved sister. Thank you for the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives,” she continued, adding:

“I will cherish every second of our 30 year friendship and I’m so grateful that I was apart of your chosen family.

You will be forever loved and deeply missed. I love you old girl.”

“Our girl. It’s gonna not be the same without her giggles in it. I’m so heartbroken,” Hannah Conda.

“This is so heartbreaking! Sending so much love, the performer who goes by Boa the Drag Queen echoed.

“Oh my gosh…this is devastating. Stayed next door to her at DragCon one year and she was such a kind soul… i’m so sorry for your loss,” Abigail Beverly Hillz commented.

Though no official cause of death has been revealed, Entertainment Weekly reports that Maxi had been battling cancer.

In addition to her work on reality TV, Maxi was an actor, activist, and beloved nightclub performer.

Universal Sydney was one of the venues where she performed most frequently, and its owner, Dillon Shaw, paid tribute to Maxi in a social media post:

“Maxi was a big personality with a heart of gold. I’m heartbroken that the world won’t get to see this legend light up a stage again, and that I won’t get to share another giggle over lunch with my friend,” Shaw wrote.

Maxi Shield attends the Sydney premiere of Bros at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on October 18, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

“Her love, her humour, and her impact live on through the incredible Sydney talent she directly influenced, and through the scene she helped shape with such passion,” he contued, adding:

“She was a force. She was brilliant. And I will miss my friend dearly.”

Our thoughts are with Maxi Shield’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.