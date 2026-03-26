Savannah Guthrie Says She Blames Herself For Her Mother’s Kidnapping

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It’s now been nearly two months since Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Despite ransom notes from people claiming to be the kidnappers and security footage of a masked man at Nancy’s door, the 84-year-old remains missing, and police are no closer to finding a suspect.

The Guthries have made numerous pleas to the public for help in ending this nightmare, and now, Savannah has shared her story more courageously than ever in an interview with her friend Hoda Kotb.

During her first interview since her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie explains that she and her family are in agony. (Image Credit: NBC)

The second part of Savannah’s interview aired on Today on Tuesday morning.

And in one of the conversation’s most heartbreaking moments, Savannah revealed that she’s tormented by the thought that her high-profile job might have been the cause of her mother’s kidnapping.

“I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that girl— that lady has money. We can … make a quick buck.’ I mean, that would make sense,” Savannah told Hoda, adding:

“But we don’t know. Which is too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it’s because of me.”

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the Today show. (YouTube)

Savannah went on to explain that her brother, a former fighter pilot who went on to work in intelligence, “saw very clearly right away what this was.”

“Even on the phone when I called him, he knew. He said, ‘I think she’s been kidnapped for ransom.’ And I said, ‘What? Well, why? What?’” Savannah said, adding:

“It sounds so, like, how dumb could I be? But I just — I didn’t wanna believe. I just said, ‘Do you think because of me?’ And he said, ‘I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.’ But I knew that.”

In what might be the interview’s most gut-wrenching moment, Savannah apologized to her mother for any role that she might have inadvertently played in her kidnapping.

“I’d just say, ‘I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry.’ I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law,” she said said, adding:

A tearful Savannah Guthrie urges someone out there to do the right thing. (Image Credit: NBC)

“If it is me, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

It’s important to note that we do not know why Nancy was taken from her home, and it’s still not clear if the ransom demands were legitimate.

But it’s clear that Savannah is tortured by the possibility that her wealth and fame may have led to her mother being kidnapped.

We may never know if that was the case, but we can hope that the Guthrie family will soon find the answers that they’ve been seeking since February 1.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.