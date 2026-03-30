Tiger Woods Reveals Why He Won’t Just Hire a Damn Driver

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On the golf course, Tiger Woods has no problem making use of a driver.

But for some reason, despite a reported net worth of $1.3 billion, the man simply refuses to hire a chauffeur, or even order a freakin’ Lyft.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Woods was arrested on DUI charges last week, and this is not the first time that he’s gotten himself into trouble behind the wheel.

Golf legend Tiger Woods speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a reception honoring Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on February 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Obviously, with Tiger’s money, he could hire a pair of drivers to work in shifts.

The very least he could do is use a chauffeur or ride share service when he’s been drinking or taking meds that might slow his reaction time.

But despite years of DUIs and accidents, the golf legend simply refuses to go that route. And now we might know why.

According to a new report from People magazine, Tiger “doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing.”

And he thinks he is fine to drive,” a source tells the outlet, adding:

“He is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games.

“He despises public scrutiny.”

Yes, evidently, Tiger has to drive while impaired because he’s shy.

The “public scrutiny” he would get from hiring a driver is apparently worse than the scrutiny he receives from flipping his SUV while driving erratically on a weekday afternoon.

It’s worth mentioning that his latest crash happened at 2 pm, around the time that kids get out of school.

Tiger should probably contemplate the sort of scrutiny he would endure if this recent humiliation had reached the level of full-blown tragedy, as it very well could have.

In case you can’t tell, we’re a little annoyed by Tiger’s continued insistence on (allegedly) driving under the influence, despite multiple previous crashes and brushes with the law.

And it seems we’re not the only ones.

Insiders say Tiger’s girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is furious over his latest scandal

“She’s not happy at all. She’s both disappointed and a little bit pissed, if I’m being honest,” one insider tells the Daily Mail.

“It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that.”

The source went on to state that if Woods doesn’t get his act together, Vanessa will kick him to the curb:

“He has to get things under control, or she’s not going to stick around,” they said.

Sounds like Tiger has a lot to lose if he doesn’t get his act together. Of course, that also was the case with his last three traffic mishaps, and here we are.