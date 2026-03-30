Vanessa Trump Issues Ultimatum to Tiger Woods Following DUI Arrest: Report

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As we previously reported, Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI last week after he flipped his SUV in Jupiter, Florida.

It’s not Woods’ first brush with the law, but if his current romantic partner has any say in the matter, it will be his last.

Tiger is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., and it seems she’s very unhappy about the golf legend’s latest shenanigans.

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

“She’s not happy at all. She’s both disappointed and a little bit pissed, if I’m being honest,” one insider tells the Daily Mail.

“It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that.”

The source went on to state that if Woods doesn’t get his act together, Vanessa will kick him to the curb:

“He has to get things under control, or she’s not going to stick around,” they said.

Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr., attends the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The source went on to state that Vanessa is not willing to wait around for Tiger to figure things out.

In fact, they described her as a “concerned girlfriend expressing boundaries and saying that he’s got to get his s–t together, like right now.”

The insider adds that Tiger is “very apologetic” and “wants to fix” things with Vanessa.

“He’s embarrassed, he’s mortified at all this,” the source continued.

“And this is really humiliating for it to happen again. And Vanessa is embarrassed, too. All her friends are like, ‘Girl, what the hell?’”

Woods was previously arrested for DUI in 2017.

And he’s had multiple incidents involving car accidents and allegations of erratic driving.

As a member of the Trump family, Vanessa is obviously no stranger to scandal.

But she’s also a mother of five, and her eldest, Kai Trump, is an aspiring pro golfer who reportedly idolizes Tiger.

So you can be sure that Vanessa is less than thrilled with the example that Tiger is setting for her kids these days.

Of course, if she was worried that he would be a bad role model, she probably should have spent like five minutes googling Tiger before entering a relationship with the guy.

After all, this is not his first major controversy, and it probably won’t be his last.