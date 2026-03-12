Sydney Sweeney vs. Zendaya Feud Rumors Heat Up Amid ‘Euphoria’ Press Tour

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is there any truth to the rumor that Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya are feuding?

What initially seemed like a wild internet rumor is looking more and more plausible amid the media tour for Euphoria Season 3.

Yes, there was a time when it looked like Euphoria S3 would never happen, but now it’s just a few weeks away.

But don’t tell that to Sydney, who has allegedly decided to skip the show’s press tour.

Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series “Euphoria” at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood on June 4, 2019. (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Sydney and Zendaya really beefing over politics?

In case you’re somehow unaware, Sydney has become a darling of the MAGA movement in recent months.

Now, she’s never endorsed Donald Trump or spoken publicly about who she voted for in 2024.

But Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans controversy (and her subsequent refusal to push back against the far-right interpretation) of its message gained her a large GOP following.

The revelation that Sydney is a registered Republican only added to the perception that she holds highly conservative views (which she’s neither confirmed nor denied).

Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney attend the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zendaya, on the other hand, has been an outspoken progressive throughout her career, and many jumped to the conclusion that the costars must not get along.

There were even rumors that Sydney was refusing to promote Euphoria due to her bad blood with Zendaya.

And pics and video posted by HBO earlier today seemed to support that theory:

Here were Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow posing together — with Sydney conspicuously absent.

Countless fans and influencers concluded that the rumors of a politically charged feud must be accurate, and Sweeney decided to skip the media tour.

But TMZ is refuting that rumor, reporting that the shot was taken behind the scenes and was not part of a planned promotional event.

Still, it’s significant that the photo included most of the female stars of the show, except for, arguably, the most famous one.

Even so, the outlet insists that Sydney’s “absence had nothing to do with an alleged feud between the two superstar actresses.”

Sydney Sweeney receives the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at The Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb And IMDbPro at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

So we guess folks who are thirsty for more Euphoria drama will just have to wait until the show returns to HBO Max on April 12.

The cast has followed an interesting arc over the years:

When the series began, Zendaya was the only household name.

Now, Jacob Elordi is nominated for an Oscar, and Sydney is one of the most famous people on the planet.

Another of the show’s regulars, Eric Dane, passed away from ALS last month, but was able to film his final scenes for Euphoria ahead of his death.

Needless to say, it’s been quite an emotional journey for this show, and the third and final season promises to pack a punch.