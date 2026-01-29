Sydney Sweeney Responds to “MAGA Barbie” Label, Sorta Talks Politics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Let’s be honest:

Sydney Sweeney is mostly known for what she says.

The actress has typically made headlines away from the screen for what she wears and, on occasion, what she does NOT wear.

Earlier this week, however, the 28-year old spoke to Cosmopolitan about the launch of her lingerie line SYRN and made some interesting remarks with her mouth.

Sydney Sweeney attends Lionsgate’s LA Premiere of “The Housemaid” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

During the interview,Sweeney was asked about folks on social media speculating about her political leanings … and often frequently dubbed “MAGA Barbie” on social media.

“I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” said the Euphoria cast member.

“And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Back in July, Sweeney stirred up a rather absurd controversy when she posed for an American Eagle ad that some people believed to be racially insensitive.

Sydney stayed mostly silent amid the annoying discourse.

She has chosen to mostly NOT correct assumptions about her.

“I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, ‘That’s not true,’ they’ll come at me like, ‘You’re just saying that to look better.’ There’s no winning. There’s never any winning,” Sydney told Cosmo, adding:

“I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for.”

Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is one of the best looking humans on the planet.

That’s really it. We have no real follow-up to that sentence.

“I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics,” she explained in this new feature.

“That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am. I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another.”

Sweeney made a similar comment back after the American Eagle ad went viral, stating at the time:

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness.

“In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us.”