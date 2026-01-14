Sydney Sweeney’s OnlyFans Storyline Revealed In ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Putting “Sydney Sweeney” and “OnlyFans” in the same sentence is a surefire way to stir up interest on social media.

And Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson might have had that in mind when he came up Sydney’s storyline for the show’s third season.

Yes, the first trailer for Euphoria Season 3 dropped today, and it seems that Sydney’s character, Cassie, is now engaged to Nate Jacobs and creating adult content for a living.

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie is an adult content creator in the first trailer for Euphoria Season 3. (HBO Max/YouTube)

Cassie seems to have found a very specific niche, as the two scenes that show her posing for the camera also show her dressed as a dog.

At one point, she quite literally shakes her tail, a moment that’s sure to be heavily GIF-ed in the weeks to come.

There was a time when a third season of Euphoria seemed unlikely, despite the show’s popularity.

After all, several members of the show’s cast — including Sydney and her onscreen fiancé, Jacob Elordi — have gone on to become major stars, and there were concerns that they might not want to return to the small-screen high school that made them famous.

And the last season, aired back in 2022, meaning that the cast — most of him are now approaching 30 — would be somewhat less believable as high school students, presenting producers with a Stranger Things-esque dilemma.

Well, we might never know how Levinson solved the first problem, but he came up with a clever workaround for the second:

According to a voice-over from Zendaya’s Rue, the narrative picks up “several years” after high school.

Nate is working construction, Rue is still mixed up in the world of hard drugs (although she appears to be clinging to sobriety), Maddie is stripping, Jules is a “sugar baby,” and Cassie, of course, is creating furry content.

Needless to say, things haven’t worked out as planned for the telegenic graduates of East Highland High School.

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

But the time jump will undercut one major criticism of the show — namely that the storylines involving large-scale drug smuggling and international crime syndicates were starting to seem ridiculous in the context of a show about suburban high schoolers.

Zendaya remains the moral and narrative center of the show, but Sydney has become arguably the most famous actress on the planet since the days Euphoria Season 2, so expect much of this week’s trailer discourse to revolve around Cassie.

Sadly, the trailer serves to remind us that one of the show’s breakout stars, Angus Cloud, passed away in 2023.

Barbie Ferreira will also not be returning, having reportedly clashed with Levinson on set.

Euphoria Season 3 will debut on HBO and HBO Max on April 12.