Mikayla Matthews & Jace Terry: It’s Over After 8 Years of Marriage!

The MomTok drama never stops.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews met her husband at an extremely young age.

Since then, they have welcomed four children — with Baby #4 coming just last year.

Now, it’s over. Sort of.

Years before ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ Mikayla Matthews documented her life with husband Jace Terry. (Image Credit: YouTube)

They’ve been married for 8 years, but now …

Mikayla and Jace have been together since she was 16. He, at the time, was a grown man in his (early) 20s.

On the Thursday, March 12 episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, viewers saw their marriage come to a screeching halt.

“We both agreed to do a separation,” Mikayla told the camera on Season 4, Episode 9 of the Hulu series.

This season, her childhood trauma — including being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) — was a recurring hot topic.

And it has ground the intimate portion of their love life to a standstill.

Former teenage mother Mikayla Matthews speaks on the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“It’s so incredible that everyone’s getting these opportunities and going out and living their dreams,” Mikayla affirmed during the episode. “But my health has held me back from saying yes to a lot of opportunities.”

Mikayla just gave birth to their fourth child last year.

She also suffers from a chronic illness that is also something of a medical mystery.

“It’s definitely discouraging and frustrating,” Mikayla expressed, “and it kind of holds me back in other places in my life, like my marriage with Jace.”

The couple entered couples therapy during Season 3. However, they have made little progress.

Appearing on ‘The Squeeze,’ Mikayla Matthews discusses her childhood trauma and how it shapes her adult life. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She needs to sort out her trauma before they can fix their marriage

During the episode, Mikayla chatted with Mayci Neeley about how processing her trauma needs to happen before she and Jace can repair their sex life.

“I feel like I’m working on so many different things outside of just sex,” she shared.

“And I know that obviously he can’t just be like, ‘OK, well we can go without that,'” Mikayla acknowledged.

She added: “We both get to a point where we feel really helpless about it.”

As viewers saw, Mikayla and Jace agreed that she doesn’t currently “have the motivation” to tackle the intimacy angle.

Viewers’ were beside themselves as Mikayla packed up her belongings, preparing to move out as the separation began.

“At home, you feel like you can’t focus on your skin and your health because I’m also here,” Jace acknowledged.

This is ostensibly the reason that she, not he, moved out.

“I think it’s hard anytime you bring up the stuff with the sex and the intimacy,” Mikayla acknowledged. “I feel it’s hard on me.”

She explained that this is “because again, my nervous system is already in fight or flight, and I’m already maxed out. My bucket is full.”

Even at 20, Mikayla Matthews was already a mother of two. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is the marriage over forever?

“I don’t think it’s like with the intention of being separated forever,” Mikayla stated optimistically.

“I think we’re obviously still going to see each other every single day,” she predicted. “I’m not trying to go even a day away from the kids anyway.”

Mikayla confessed to the camera: “There’s part of me that is definitely scared to lose him because I feel like our marriage is so good outside of the sexual intimacy part of it.”

She commented: “Which is ironic because that’s his No. 1 need and that’s my No. 1 wound.”

Perhaps we will soon get an update on Mikayla and Jace’s marriage, since months have passed since this episode filmed.