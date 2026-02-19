Eric Dane Cause of Death: Grey’s Anatomy Star Gone at 53

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very sad news out of Hollywood today:

Eric Dane, the veteran actor best known for his long-time role on Grey’s Anatomy, passed away Thursday evening at a Los Angeles hospital with his wife, daughters and friends and relatives at his bedside.

He was 53 years old.

Eric Dane attends the “Countdown” Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Dane’s death came 10 months after he went public with his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” reads a statement from Dane’s family.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

Last June, Dane opened up about his illness, saying he only had one functioning arm at the time.

He tried to remain positive in an interview with Good Morning, despite the debilitating nature of ALS and the fact that it has no cure.

“I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me,” Dane said last summer.

Eric Dane attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series “Euphoria” at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)

Dane starred in 139 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan. His other significant credits include Euphoria, The Last Ship and the 2024 action movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The actor and Rebecca Gayheart got married in 2004 and share the aforementioned two kids, Billie and Georgia.

In 2018, the actress filed for divorce from the actor, citing irreconcilable differences as the basis for their split.

On March 6, 2025, however, Gayheart requested to dismiss her divorce from Dane and both sides signed off on the document.

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents,” Gayheart told E! News just under a year ago. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

Gayheart last spoke on her connection to Dane in November.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have two daughters together. Their marriage ended in 2018. (Getty)

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” concluded the message from his loved ones on Thursday.

“He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane first shared he was diagnosed with ALC in April 2025, telling People Magazine: “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

This same month, he started shooting Season 3 of Euphoria.

“I feel great when I’m at work,” the star told E! News in June 2025. “Of course, there have been some sort of setbacks, but I feel pretty good. My spirit is always pretty buoyant, so at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 2022 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

ALS is an incurable nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to the loss of muscle control over time.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Eric Dane.

May he rest in peace.