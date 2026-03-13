Grace Lilly: ‘Southern Hospitality’ Star Arrested For Drug Possession AGAIN

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Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilly is making quite a name for herself.

Unfortunately, it’s not for her onscreen charisma or talent for social media self-promotion.

No, Grace is becoming more famous than the show she stars on primarily because of her run-ins with the law.

‘Southern Hospitality’ star Grace Lilly has been arrested yet again. (Bravo/YouTube)

Grace was arrested on Tuesday in South Carolina on drug possession charges.

If you’re keeping score at home, that marks her second arrest in less than three months.

She was also taken into custody on December 29 in Charleston, when cops found medication labeled as “Happy Pills” in her car, Page Six reports.

In her more recent arrest, Grace was booked on possession of a controlled substance charges.

She spent several hours in the Charleston County Jail before being released on her own recognizance.

The mug shot from Grace Lilly’s most recent arrest. (Charleston County Sheriff’s Department)

This is the latest in a long line of brushes with the law for the troubled reality star.

When Grace was pulled over in December for an illegal lane change, officers noticed that she had a warrant out for her arrest for a second-degree harassment charge.

“Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints,” reads the police report (via Page Six).

“When asked about the pills found inside the purse, the offender stated that the blue pill was Xanax and the white pills were birth control,” the report continues.

Grace Lilly’s troubles with the law continued this week. (Bravo/YouTube)

“The offender stated she had a prescription for the Xanax but did not have any proof of that information available at the time,”

Grace reportedly tried to pass the pills off as birth control, but cops were not convinced, in part because she was unable to remember the brand name of the alleged contraceptives.

Lilly has not yet spoken publicly about her latest arrest.

Most people would probably have to worry about trouble with their employer if they repeatedly ran afoul of the law in such a public fashion.

But this sort of thing is par for the course in the world of Bravo — in fact, Grace’s legal issues will likely serve as a storyline on Southern Hospitality Season 5.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.