Rosanna Arquette: I Don’t Believe Virginia Giuffre Died by Suicide

Less than one year ago, Virginia Giuffre died by suicide.

However, given the key role that she played in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s downfall and shining a light on Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, some have called that into doubt.

Rosanna Arquette knew Giuffre in life.

And she has major doubts about her late friend’s April 2025 death. She is not alone.

‘I knew Virginia’

On Saturday, March 7, The Times of London published an interview with Rosanna Arquette.

The actress shared that she does not believe that Virginia Giuffre died by suicide.

“I knew Virginia,” she explained. “I don’t think she killed herself.”

In April 2025, Giuffre’s family announced her tragic death at 41.

She was, famously, perhaps the most prominent accuser of late sex-trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition to personally knowing Giuffre, Arquette explained why she feels such a kinship with Epstein’s accusers.

Simply put, it’s because of her own experiences — different yet similar — as one of disgraced megaproducer Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

“I had many conversations with the Epstein women,” Arquette shared.

“Those women are warriors right now,” she affirmed.

“And,” the actress then emphasized, “we need to protect them.”

‘I do not’

During the interview, Arquette received a direct question.

Does she believe that Giuffre died by suicide?

“I do not,” Arquette confirmed.

Despite the official ruling on the matter, she is not alone.

Giuffre’s father and her attorney have both publicly expressed doubts regarding Giuffire’s suicide.

Whistleblowers and leakers have been killed by powerful, evil men before.

For that, look no further than the Panama Papers journalist who died from a car bomb after exposing corruption in her home country and abroad.

Of course, when Giuffre died, now ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was already in disgrace — and had also paid her an out-of-court settlement.

She had also received an out-of-court settlement from vile trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

One has to wonder what the motive might be, if someone were to kill her in April 2025. Revenge? It would be risky, to say the least.

Tragically, death by suicide does not always come with warnings

The sad reality is that survivors of monstrous crimes are sometimes subject to lifelong struggles with suicidal ideation.

Like any chronic disease, this can lower the quality of their life and end that life prematurely — no matter what they have going for them.

Many people who are themselves survivors of sexual assault and CSA (child sex-abuse) have urged the public to not circulate conspiracy theories about Giuffre’s death.

They have pointed out that most people who die by suicide do not show obvious signs, and go to great lengths to hide their private struggle from others.

We do not believe that Rosanna Arquette is attempting to stir the pot or turn her late friend into a meme, however. As someone who knew Giuffre in life, she is more than entitled to her beliefs now.