Prince Andrew Arrested Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties on 66th Birthday: What Comes Next?

In a shocking turn of events, the former Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The move comes amid growing furor over Andrew’s association with the deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

While multiple figures in the US have faced zero consequences after being mentioned in the Epstein files, Andrew was stripped of his land and titles, and he is now facing criminal charges.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the funeral of The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Thames Valley Police issue statement regarding arrest of Prince Andrew

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement issued Thursday morning (per NBC News).

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.”

The police department noted that it “will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.”

Norfolk Police — who have assisted in the search of Andrew’s properties — said in a statement that it was “supporting a Thames Valley Police investigation into misconduct in a public office.”

Reps for Andrew have yet to respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear at the moment if he remains in police custody.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles issues statement regarding brother’s arrest

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles said in a statement regarding his brother’s arrest.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he continued, adding:

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Also issuing a statement today is the family of one of Andrew and Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre died by suicide in April of last year at the age of 41.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the funeral service of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge on June 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo Mark Richards – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” said the statemend, in which the family extended “our gratitude” to the police.

“He was never a prince,” they added. “For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Centuries ago, royals were arrested on political grounds, but nothing close to this has occurred in the modern era.

As NBC points out, the only slightly comparable situation occurred in 2002, when Andrew’s sister, Princess Anne, was convicted under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her English bull terrier, Dotty, bit two children.

But even in that case, she was not arrested.

“I can’t think of anything like this in modern times,” royal historian Sarah Gristwood told NBC today. “It is the first age in which someone who was very recently a senior royal could be treated like any other common criminal.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.