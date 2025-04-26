Virginia Giuffre Cause of Death: Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew Accuser Passes Away at 41

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Virginia Giuffre — the woman who publicly accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse — has passed away at the age of 41.

Giuffre made international headlines when she filed a lawsuit against Andrew, alleging that he had sex with her while she was still in her teens.

News of Giuffre’s death comes courtesy of her family, who revealed that she had taken her own life.

Virginia Giuffre tells her story during an interview with the BBC. (BBC)

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide, family confirms

According to a statement issued by her family, Giuffre died near her home in Neergabby, Australia.

“Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family said.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.

“It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others,” the statement continued.

“There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

A lawyer who represented Virginia in her high-profile lawsuit against Andrew also issued a statement.

“Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims,” attorney Sigrid McCawley said.

“Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel.”

Last month, Giuffre claimed that she had just four days to live after being badly injured in a car accident.

Virginia spoke out on social media following the conviction of Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in 2022.

“My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always,” Giuffre posted on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, adding:

“Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed.”

Our thoughts go out to Virginia’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.