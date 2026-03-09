Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos Abruptly Call Off Wedding: What’s Going On Here?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It looks like Dak Prescott has officially called an audible.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has abruptly called off his wedding to Sarah Jane Ramos, which was set to take place in Italy next month.

News of the cancellation comes courtesy of an email sent out to the 250 guests who were expected to watch the couple exchange vows on April 10.

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott attend Raoâ€™s Restaurant and Finiâ€™s Pizza 2025 Big Game Pop-Up powered by Clover on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Fini & Rao’s Big Game Pop-Up)

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” reads the email obtained by TMZ.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

The message was signed, “Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott.”

Obviously, it’s always surprising when a couple calls off their wedding just one month before the big day.

But the news is especially shocking in this case:

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend the Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2025 Tex-Mex Fiesta at The Rustic on October 30, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

Dak and Sarah have been dating for several years, and they welcomed a baby girl together in February of 2023.

They welcomed a second daughter in May of last year, and they’ve long been regarded as one of the sports world’s most solid couples.

So the abrupt cancellation of their nuptials is shocking news indeed.

And naturally, the rumor mill has already begun churning about speculation about the cause of the split is spreading like wildfire.

​”After securing a historic $240 million contract, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, were supposed to be celebrating their upcoming April wedding,” one influencer on X (formerly Twitter) wrote today.

“​The rumor is that Dak spent the last few months pushing hard for a rock-solid prenup to protect his new bag, and she flat-out refused to sign it,” they continued, adding:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (R) and Sarah Jane Ramos arrive at the Sports Illustrated’s SI The Party at Mardi Gras World on February 8, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

“That underlying tension finally boiled over into a massive screaming match right on the yacht, leading to the entire wedding being permanently shelved.”

The yacht referred to there is the one that Dak and Sarah partied on during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party earlier this month.

TMZ is countering part of that story, reporting that the breakup “has nothing to do with a prenup.”

The outlet adds, however, that “there’s no chance of getting back together.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.