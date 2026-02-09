Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads the Fifth, Will Spill Epstein Secrets If Trump Grants Her …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell appeared remotely before Congress today.

Unfortunately, her testimony lasted less than an hour, as Maxwell repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment in response to every question.

Yes, it was another frustrating chapter in the ongoing saga of the Epstein files.

But this time, there’s a possibility that the information that’s been promised for so long will finally be revealed.

Socialite Ghislane Maxwell with an unidentified male companion attends the Opening of the Asprey Flagship Store on 5th Avenue December 8, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

While Maxwell refused to speak today, she says she’s happy to cooperate with Congress if they give her what she wants.

“As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions. This obviously is very disappointing,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters after the deposition (via Fox News).

“We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions bout potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for survivors.”

But Maxwell is not keeping mum out of loyalty to Epstein. Instead, she’s attempting to trade her information for a pardon.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, read a statement to the Oversight panel that he later posted on X in its entirety:

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

“If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path,” Markus said.

“Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters,” he continued, adding:

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Markus concluded by revealing that his client’s testimony would exonerate both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

“For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation.”

So Ghislaine Maxwell is either not aware of any wrongdoing by Clinton or Trump, or she wants the folks in power to know that they’ll be safe if they grant her a plea deal.

Is this the Epstein breakthrough that the whole world has been waiting for? Or will Maxwell take her deal and then just repeat a bunch of stuff we already know?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain — the ball is now squarely in the Trump administration’s court.