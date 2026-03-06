Netflix Cuts Ties with Meghan Markle Lifestyle Brand: Is ‘As Ever’ Over?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As royalists suffer embarrassment with the long-overdue arrest of ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, perhaps this news will put an extra skip in their step.

Netflix’s partnership with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand is over.

Critics are taking this as a huge blow to the Duchess of Sussex — and to the brand itself.

Is As Ever on the verge of collapse?

Sitting down for an interview in August 2025, Meghan Markle had a very clear understanding of her critics. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

‘It did not make sense to continue’

Page Six reports that Netflix has officially cut its partnership ties with As Ever, Meghan’s lifestyle brand.

“Her show did not go on so it did not make sense to continue the partnership,” an insider explained.

With Love, Meghan was the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series.

It lasted two seasons, receiving generally positive reviews in the US while getting raked over the coals in — where else — the UK.

As we reported in January, Netflix has canceled the series.

Among the trees, Meghan Markle looks gleeful as she looks for the perfect specimen. (Image Credit: Netflix)

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand,” Netflix gushed to Page Six.

“And,” the streaming platform’s spokesperson continued, “we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.”

Netflix added: “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently.”

The very diplomatic statement concluded: “And we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

But she’ll be doing it on her own — no longer in partnership with the streaming behemoth.

A woman of many talents, Meghan Markle discusses her recent ventures. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

‘As Ever is now ready to stand on its own’

A spokesperson for As Ever, one of the Sussex pair’s remaining employees, also spoke about the change.

As Ever “is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own,” the statement affirmed.

The spokesperson raved: “We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Is that just diplomatic, face-saving hype? Is As Ever on the verge of collapse after the end of this joint venture?

Sussex pair Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss during her holiday special. (Image Credit: Netflix)

No, As Ever is not bordering upon dissolution without this Netflix partnership.

In fact, a technical glitch with As Ever’s inventory revealed that Meghan’s lifestyle brand has been monumentally successful.

The Duchess of Sussex raked in a estimated $27 million in sales of jam alone.

For a brand new company, that speaks to a powerful brand that sells a product that people want to buy.

Naturally, this success drew ire from the doesn’t-have-air-conditioning-but-refuses-to-install-window-screens crowd. (The British. We’re talking about the British.)

Despite criticism from across the pond, Meghan Markle has received praise for her cooking segments in the US. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Is cancelation a surprise these days?

Meghan and Harry’s tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, was a huge hit for Netflix.

However, their Polo documentary and With Love, Meghan were not hits on the same scale.

The latter series, as we mentioned, received favorable reviews in the US but blistering condemnation from the UK.

However, positive critical reviews from Americans doesn’t always translate to Americans showing up to bring up those viewing numbers.

Besides, Netflix loves canceling things. It’s, like, their favorite thing to do. And they’re not alone — they’re just pioneers in the practice.

The streaming model is a sacrificial mound where the earth is watered with the blood of television shows.