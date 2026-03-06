Daryl Hannah Blasts Ryan Murphy, ‘Love Story’ In Shocking Essay

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Love Story might be the hottest show on TV right now.

But actress Daryl Hannah is decidedly not a fan of the melodrama based on the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Hannah dated JFK Jr. before his marriage to Bessette, and to say that her portrayal in the show is less than flattering would be putting it very mildly.

Daryl Hannah attends the “Paradox” Premiere 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Now, she’s calling out the show and its executive producer, Ryan Murphy, for distorting the facts of her life.

“I have long believed that engaging with distortion often amplifies it,” Hannah wrote in an essay published by the New York Times.

“But a recent tragedy-exploiting television series about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette features a character using my name and presents her as me,” Hannah continued, adding:

“The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident.”

“The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue.”

She went on to accuse the show of “textbook misogyny” by portraying her as a “rival” to Bessette.

This 01 May, 1999, file shows John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bissette as they leave at the end of the White House Correspondent’s annual dinner in Washington, DC, 01 May. (Photo credit should read MANNY CENETA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hannah also called out the series for depicting her as a habitual cocaine user who was desperate to marry Kennedy.

“I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties,” she wrote.

“I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone’s private memorial. I have never planted any story in the press. I never compared Jacqueline Onassis’ death to a dog’s.”

She added that in the weeks since the show debuted, she has “received many hostile and even threatening messages from viewers who seem to believe the portrayal is factual.”

Daryl Hannah attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“My silence should not be mistaken for agreement with lies. Apparently, my discretion makes me a target,” she continued.

“Know that most (if not all) of those claiming to have any intimate knowledge of our personal lives are self-serving sensationalists trading in gossip, innuendo and speculation.”

Hannah also called out Love Story for dishonoring the legacy of the Kennedy’s by portraying such tragic events in such an irresponsible manner.

Kennedy and Bessette were both killed when a plane piloted by Kennedy crashed in 1999. Hannah has been married to rock legend Neil Young since 2018.

Murphy and the rest of the producers of Love Story have not yet responded to Hannah’s comments.