Pills Found In Britney Spears’ Car Could Lead to Jail Time: Report

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Britney Spears was arrested on DUI charges this week.

Britney was only in police custody for a few hours, but it looks as though her legal troubles are just beginning.

According to a new report from TMZ, pills were found in Britney’s car when she was pulled over.

Those pills are now being tested by police in order to determine their chemical composition.

Now, if no illicit substances are found, then Brit probably won’t wind up serving any jail time.

After all, this is her first DUI offense, and while she’s had previous brushes with the law, she’s never been convicted of any crimes.

Typically, first offenders are not forced to serve time. But if Britney was in possession of controlled substances at the time of her arrest, that’s a different story.

Britney recently took a trip to Mexico, and insiders tell TMZ that she obtained Adderall while she was there.

If the pills are found to contain pure Adderall, then Ms. Spears is in the clear.

But if the pills are adulterated in any way — a common practice in Mexican pharmacies — then Brit might be in trouble.

Whatever the case, she’s due back in court in May, at which time, she’ll enter her plea for the DUI charge — and any additional charges that she might be facing.

As TMZ points out, Brit has been to rehab before, and this incident might be enough to inspire her to check back in.

Her blood test showed a BAC of .06, which is below the legal limit of .08.

But police say Britney was driving erratically, and the pills might be taken as evidence that she had other substances in her body in addition to the alcohol.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson, tells TMZ.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.