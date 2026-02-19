Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Feel ‘Vindicated’ By Prince Andrew Arrest, Royal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, the former Prince Andrew was arrested today on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

The arrest — which appears to be a result of Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein — took place on the disgraced royal’s 66th birthday.

King Charles has already revealed that he supports the move, and other members of the royal family are believed to be preparing statements.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

But there are two royals who are blissfully exempt from the need to do damage control.

We’re talking, of course, about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live more than 5,000 miles away from London, and their emotional distance from Harry’s family might be even greater.

While there may have been times when Harry and Meghan felt pangs of regret over their decision to step down as senior royals, you can be sure that that’s not the case today.

“Meghan and Harry have long felt the royals have used them as scapegoats to distract from much more damaging issues, like Andrew and his ties to Epstein,” a source tells Heat UK.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“That’s been their private narrative for years: while they were being ‘crucified over so much less,’ the Andrew situation was quietly pushed into the background.

“It was always hard for them to understand how that could just be swept under the rug and ignored,” the insider adds.

“So, to have Andrew finally facing some consequences has got to feel vindicating for them.”

And if you think Meghan feels any sympathy for the in-laws who drove her out of London, think again.

“With the royals coming under further scrutiny and pressure over their family ties with Andrew, we’re told that Meghan has little sympathy — and both she and Harry feel that William and Kate deserve this,” the insider says.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“The fact that this mess has landed on William and Kate’s doorstep won’t earn them any sympathy from Meghan. In her view, they chose the side of the institution that let this go on for years, so now they’re going to pay the price for that decision,” the source continues.

“No doubt they’ll be cleaning up this mess for years to come and Meghan and Harry are thrilled to be 10,000 miles away from all of it.”

Meanwhile, a newly released 2010 email from Andrew to Epstein says that the two of them have “some interesting things to discuss and plot” (per TMZ).

Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. Needless to say, it’s a good time to be far away from the Windsor clan.

“It must be nice not to be a part of the royal noise for once,” the insider says of Harry and Meghan, adding:

“Harry and Meghan are immensely relieved that they removed themselves from the whole institution years ago, and after all they endured, it’s got to be hard not to feel smug about this. They’ve been saying for years that uncomfortable truths can’t be buried forever and now they’re being proven right.”