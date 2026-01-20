Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love’ Series: Canceled By Netflix?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After a long and tumultuous partnership, it looks as though Meghan Markle’s time with Netflix may have finally come to an end.

Sources familiar with the situation say that after two seasons, the duchess’ lifestyle show With Love, Meghan will be coming to an end.

While it scored higher viewership numbers than some of Meghan and Prince Harry’s previous Netflix collaborations, the show fell well short of expectations.

Meghan Markle chats with Jose Andres in a scene from her Netflix lifestyle show. (Netflix)

The insider who shared the news with Page Six did not reveal whether ratings were a factor in the decision, but it’s worth noting that With Love generally underperformed in that department.

The show’s second season failed to even crack the list of Netflix’s top ten shows the week that it debuted.

There was hope that the new slate of episodes would climb the charts on the strength of word of mouth, but that never happened.

Ultimately, the show ranked #383, with a rather paltry 5.3 million global views, in the first half of 2025.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

“It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” one insider tells Page Six.

“People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized.”

The move does not come as much of a surprise.

After all, Meghan has experienced far greater success with her artisanal food product line As Ever, so it makes sense that she might wish to shift her focus to that endeavor.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

And the ratings were not the only issue hampering With Love.

Meghan also took a lot of flak for tips and tricks that struck some fans as hilariously half-hearted, such as filling gift bags with store-bought pretzels, and creating your own scented towels by dipping them in lavender oil.

Many critics felt that Meghan lacked the know-how to be the next Martha Stewart and settled on that career path only after her other Netflix projects fizzled out.

Some of those projects, like the poorly received reality show Polo — about the glitzy world of that sport — struck viewers as shockingly tone deaf and out of touch.

A cameo-heavy domestic lifestyle show must have seemed like a safe bet by comparison, but Meghan’s starpower just wasn’t enough to draw the big ratings.

Thankfully, Meghan is selling a whole lot of jam these days.