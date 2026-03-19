Joseph Duggar’s Comments About Josh Duggar Sex Crimes Resurface After He’s …

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As we previously reported, Joseph Duggar has been arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl.

Police in Tontitown, Arkansas made the arrest after Joseph’s alleged victim, now 14, “participated in a forensic interview” in which she described his abuse in detail.

Joseph has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim younger than the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior toward a victim aged 18, and he is currently being held without bail.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

This, of course, is not the first time that the Duggars have been embroiled in a scandal involving the sexual abuse of children.

In 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — who gained fame on their reality show 19 Kids and Counting before working as a Washington lobbyist — is now serving time in prison.

He’s not scheduled for release until 2032.

Prior to the crimes that landed him behind bars, Josh was exposed as a child molester in 2015, when In Touch Weekly published a police report detailing allegations that he had abused his sisters.

Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

TLC canceled 19 Kids in the wake of the scandal, but they soon brought the Duggars back for a spinoff titled Counting On. In one episode, Joseph shared his thoughts about his brother’s crimes.

“Whenever somebody you respect the most is willing to get up and proclaim what we believe as Christians, about being true to your wife, you’d never think that that’s the person who’s involved in it,” Joseph said in 2015.

He went on to say he was shocked to learn that Josh “was living such a secret life.”

“It broke my heart,” Joseph added.

Many have noted that Joseph did not speak out against his brother during the 2022 trial that led to his conviction.

Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell pose on a boat during a family vacation. (TLC)

Now, Joseph is behind bars following allegations that are distressingly similar to those that led to Josh’s downfall.

According to a police report, he allegedly “repeatedly asked [the victim] to sit on his lap” during a family vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida.

On another occasion, he asked the accuser to sit next to him on a couch. He then allegedly placed a blanket over both of their laps and proceeded to molest her.

Joseph reportedly remains behind bars, and authorities have not yet determined if he will be granted bail.

Joseph married Kendra Caldwell in 2017, and the couple has welcomed three children: Garrett, 7, Addison, 6, and Broolyn Praise, 5.

No one from the Duggar family has spoken publicly about the arrest. Page Six reports that a family spokesperson stated that the Duggars have no comment at this time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.