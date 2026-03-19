Demi Lovato Shades Shia LaBeouf (And She’s Right)

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Who are the most influential Disney stars who helped make the Disney Channel what it is?

Everyone has opinions.

Demi Lovato is sharing hers — and she draws the line at one specific and now-infamous former star.

They’ll pass on Shia LaBeouf.

On the ‘Chicks In The Office’ podcast, Demi Lovato lists influential Disney stars. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is Shia LaBeouf a Disney all-star?

Let’s start at the beginning.

On Tuesday, March 10, actress Raven-Symoné spoke to The Shade Room, listing her all-time Disney lineup.

“I would say me, Hilary Duff, Shia LaBeouf,” she listed.

“No, not Miley,” she continued. “I love you, Miley, but not Miley. She came after.”

Raven-Symoné mentioned the late Lee Thompson Young, who once starred on The Famous Jett Jackson — which lasted from 1998 until 2001. “He is no longer with us, but he was the first Black show on Disney,” she explained.

Obviously, that’s very loaded. She knew that she was sharing some spicy opinions.

These days, some forget that Raven-Symoné was a Disney star. She is arguably better known for her time on The View.

Many forget that Shia LaBeouf was a Disney star. Probably most people forget that, if we’re being honest.

(His biggest breakout roles were in film. Then he was a meme. In more recent years, he is more of a disgrace — and not as much of a pariah as he probably deserves to be.)

Raven-Symoné is not the only one with opinions to share, however.

In a rambling and alarming Channel 5 interview filled with homophobia, Shia LaBeouf did not endear himself to fans. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Not everyone is on the same page

On the Wednesday, March 18 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Demi Lovato got to weigh in on the all-stars list.

Very tactfully, she acknowledged that the list “definitely resonated.”

Rather than rushing to Demi’s own era of rising to fame, they discussed the “people that were on Disney Channel prior.”

She discussed: “You know, there was Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Does that come first? Does that count? But, maybe not.”

After some consideration, Demi concluded: “They [Mickey Mouse Club members] were on Disney, but they didn’t transform Disney Channel into what it is.”

As for defining the Disney Channel, Demi credited: “I think Raven really did, Hilary really did that.”

The podcast hosts brought up LaBeouf and his time on Even Stevens.

Demi declined, simply saying: “I’m okay on that one.”

Moving on, they sang the praises of Miley Cyrus, of Selena Gomez, and others — also pointing out newer actors, like Sabrina Carpenter and Zendaya. Demi added “hopefully me,” as well.

They even mentioned The Jonas Brothers despite some complex personal history.

This isn’t a petty slight, either

In addition to his recent string of bad behavior and his homophobic outbursts during a recent interview, LaBeouf has also been accused of multiple instances of domestic violence over the years.

So no, this isn’t just about him being cringe or about how recent events have shown LaBeouf with a Pringles mascot mustache for some reason.

If anything, Demi Lovato was being nice by simply passing on him rather than listing the reasons for which he is not and will never be an all-star.

It may be that this diplomatic choice stemmed from knowing how much an (alleged) substance abuse problem can warp someone’s behavior.

Some are comparing LaBeouf to Kanye West — and no, it’s not a compliment. In comparison, Lovato’s dismissal was extremely kind.