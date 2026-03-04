Jersey Shore to End! Once and for All! Maybe! Possibly!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It appears to be the end of a drunken era.

Nearly 20 years after viewers introduced to reality television legends Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly D, MTV appears to be saying farewell to the beloved cast of Jersey Shore.

In a teaser for the show’s upcoming season — which premieres May 7 — Sorrentino teases a “next level” goodbye with some significant life moments for the group… including Sammi Giancola’s wedding to Justin May.

(MTV)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation debuted in 2018 as a revival of Jersey Shore, which originally ran on MTV for six seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Via a network press release, it sounds as if there are no new Jersey Shore spinoffs or programs in the pipeline, as this statement notes that “this farewell season marks the culmination of a franchise that entertained millions with major life milestones, laugh-out-loud chaos, and the unfiltered chemistry that defined an era of reality television.”

So, what can fans expect from these 18 new episodes?

A whole lot of antics and hijinks, it looks like.

For example, one point in the trailer, Snooki — who recently shared her stage one cervical cancer diagnosis –linked arms and danced with an unnamed man as she exclaimed, “I have no bra on.”

Sounds about right.

(MTV)

As we look forward to May 7 and what’s to come, here’s a look at the official MTV synopsis for Season 9:

Angelina embarks on a full emotional roller coaster, packed with extreme highs, devastating lows and nonstop twists that only Angelina can deliver.

Deena shines as PTA president and goes big on giving back wherever she can, organizing charity events and supporting her friends.

DJ Pauly D continues to grow his empire, launching his own record label, while his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to blossom.

Jenni “JWOWW” embraces her 40th birthday as she steps into full director mode, directing her second movie. JWOWW returns putting the wow in JWOWW dropping truth bombs and stirring up conversations no one else will touch.

Mike “The Situation” brings his abs out of retirement as he focuses on his fitness journey, celebrates a remarkable 10 years sober, and opens a rehab center.

Nicole “Snooki” juggles cheer mom life, friendship and boss‑lady business moves, all while finding time to be the life of the party.

Ronnie is fully back in the mix, joining the roomies on their trips and opening up to them about his struggles as he looks to work through them.

Sammi “Sweetheart” packs a lifetime of milestones into just eight months — pregnancy, childbirth and a wedding.

Vinny takes his standup career to the next level as he is selling out shows and taking his set on tour, organizing and hosting a celebratory Roast for the family, all while being very single.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino attend Jenny McCarthy’s ‘Inner Circle’ Series On Her SiriusXM Show ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’ With The Cast Of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Reunion Part 2 on August 23, 2018 in Point Pleasant Beach City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Is the franchise truly coming to an end, though?

“Legends don’t retire — they reroute,” Snooki captioned a recent Instagram video featuring her costars, adding:

“The network changed. The legacy didn’t. Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what’s next.”