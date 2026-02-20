Snooki Reveals Cervical Cancer Diagnosis; What’s Next for Jersey Shore Star?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has something to share with the world.

On Friday afternoon, the Jersey Shore star revealed she has been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” the 38-year old said with a big sigh via TikTok. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!”

Snooki attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 7, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Snooki went on to reminded viewers to get their Pap smears because the annual test is what found the cancerous cells on her cervix.

“That’s why I’m literally telling you guys to get your Pap smears done. I’m 38 years old. I’ve been struggling with abnormal Pap smears for like, three, four years now,” she said.

“And now look at me, and instead of just, like, putting it off because I didn’t want to go, and it hurt and I was scared, no, I just went and did it, [and] cancer’s in there, and it’s only stage I and it’s curable.”

Snooki — who shares children Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle — grew understandably emotional as the video continued.

Looking ahead, the MTV personality said she’s next gonna to be transferred to an oncologist and undergo a PET scan to determine if the cancer has spread anywhere else in her body.

Fingers strongly crossed on Snooki’s behalf.

Nicole Polizzi attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

“After that, I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy,” the mother of three shared, noting that her phyisician said the alternative was chemotherapy and radiation.

“Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I’ll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out. It all depends on the PET scan.”

Frightening stuff.

“So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to,” Snooki added. “But also, it could be worse.”

Nicole â€œSnookiâ€ Polizzi attends the “Devon” New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on November 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The type of cancer Snooki now has is very common among women.

She said she uploaded this new footage because she wants others to know they aren’t alone… and she wrapped it up on a positive note.

“I like that we have a platform here to talk about it with each other,” Snooki continued. “I appreciate all of the love. Everything’s going to be fine. I’m going to tackle this and get it done.

“I gotta keep attacking this and everything’s gonna be great.”