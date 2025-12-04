Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola & Justin May MARRIED In Front of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is married!

She and fiance Justin May have tied the knot — with cameras rolling, no less.

There’s one huge question on everyone’s mind.

Was Sammi’s awful ex, Ronnie, one of the wedding guests?

At the ‘Jersey Shore’ reunion, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola addressed the camera. (Image Credit: MTV)

Congratulations! Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Justin May are married!

On Thursday, December 4, TMZ reported that Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has married!

According to the report, the wedding went down in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

She is, pretty famously, a Jersey girl.

The venue was Park Chateau Estate & Gardens, an upscale location.

And yes, there were cameras present to capture the nuptials.

Yes, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is well aware of the tensions in the room. (Image Credit: MTV)

Early in the spring of 2024, Sammi became engaged to Justin May.

This came years after they first went public with their romance back in November of 2021.

Late this past summer, Sammi and her fiance took things to a whole new level.

They welcomed their first child.

Vincent Keith May was born on August 20, 2025.

Who came to the wedding?

Officially, we do not know the exact guest list for Sammi Giancola and Justin May’s wedding.

However, most of the Jersey Shore cast was reportedly present.

There is one major looming question, however.

Was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro present?

As human beings, we hope not. As people morbidly curious about ill-behaved people’s behavior on camera, on the other hand … it would be interesting.

Sammi Giancola looks psyched to be returning to MTV in this promotional photo. (Image Credit: MTV)

In 2014, Sammi and Ronnie had a bitter breakup.

Later, they reunited on the Jersey Shore reunion, and seemed downright awkward.

(Amicable? Sure. But also awkward)

However, Ronnie is a notoriously bad person. Sammi knows that better than most.

No one could reasonably blame her if she made sure to exclude her awful ex from her special day.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Sammi Giancola poses for MTV. (Image Credit: MTV)

Either way, congratulations are in order!

Sammi and Justin have been together for years.

Clearly, their relationship has been much more stable (and hopefully healthy) than what Jersey Shore fans saw from her in years past.

She and Justin have years of history, a year and a half of engagement, and their precious baby.

Now, they’re married!

Fans are excited to see as much of the nuptials as they can. She deserves her happily ever after.