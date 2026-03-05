Travis Clark on Cheating Scandal: I’m Fighting for My Wife!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Clark has issued a follow-up statement to his infidelity bombshell.

For those that missed it, the Bringing Up Bates cast member stunned the social media universe a few weeks ago when he confessed to cheating on his wife, Katie.

He actually did so almost immediately after Katie Bates broke the tragic news that she had recently suffered a miscarriage.

“This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust,” Travis wrote at the time. “There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone.”

He continued as follows last month:

“I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry. I’m sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices.

“I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for. I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome.

“I ask for privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time.”

Since this admission, Bates has said she has completed days’ worth of intensive therapy — both by herself and alongside her unethical spouse.

“It was hard. Emotional. Stretching in ways I didn’t fully expect. But it was also one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’m leaving better than I came, and that alone feels like an answered prayer,” Katie told followers this week.

It sounds as if she’s willing to give Clark another chance.

And it now sounds as if Clark badly wants one.

“I’ve been sitting in what I did for a couple months now, and I feel so much inside but it’s hard to find the right words,” Clark wrote Wednesday on Instagram as a caption to photos of himself and his wife.

“At the end of last year I made decisions I deeply regret. I’m disappointed, ashamed, and honestly disgusted with myself. The last couple months have been humbling. A lot of hard work, therapy, time with God…

“I know I’m not owed anything, but I am desperately fighting for my wife and my family every single day. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for our family.”

Clark and Bates started dating in 2019… got engaged in April 2021… and then got married that December.

They welcomed daughter Hailey in February 2023 and son Harvey in September 2024.

In response to Clark confessing to his infidelity, this is what Bates originally wrote to fans and followers:

I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. I do want to say thank you though. The love, prayers and messages I’ve received have meant more than I can explain. I don’t always know how to respond, but please know I see it and I’m grateful for it…

I don’t know how much I’ll share as I walk through all of this or what that will look like, but I did want to say thank you for the kindness and grace you’ve shown me. It truly means a lot.