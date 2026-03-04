Lisa Rinna Swears Husband Harry Hamlin Isn’t Gay

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lisa Rinna would like to set a certain record straight.

And we aren’t using this word by accident.

In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s new book (titled “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It”), the reality star/soap opera actress does her best to shut down speculation that husband Harry Hamlin is gay.

Such speculation apparently started way, way back in the day after Hamlin played a gay man in the 1982 movie Making Love.

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin attend The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA 5th “Emmy Nominees Night” at the Stanley II mansion in West Hollywood, California, September 13, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

“When you’re a good-looking man in Hollywood with a good sense of style, that adds up to ‘is he gay?’” Lisa wrote in the book. “Let’s just clear this up one last time, once and for all: Harry’s heterosexual.”

According to Amazon’s official synopsis:

In You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It, Lisa peels back the curtain on her rollercoaster career and her unapologetic approach to life, dishing on the highs, the lows, and the “did-she-really-just-say-that?” moments that made her a household name.

Yes, she’s spilling all the tea from the soundstages of Days of Our Lives to the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But she’s also opening up about what it means to grow older in an industry obsessed with youth, the lessons she’s learned about reinvention, parenting a daughter with a chronic illness, keeping her well-documented marriage alive and healthy, and being forced to grieve in public after the loss of her mother.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin attend The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Back to Hamlin, though.

Rinna — who made headlines last month for saying she was drugged at The Traitors premiere party — added of her long-time spouse:

“He is not a gay man in any way, shape or form, not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

Rinna and Hamlin got married in 1997 and the former says the “sex is still great” between the pair “because we’re still really attracted to each other.”

She explained further:

“Even if we don’t do it as often, when we do, it’s as good as it’s ever been. After all these years, Harry and I still feel like a team.”

Lisa Rinna attends Lisa Rinna In Conversation: “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It” at 92NY on February 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The stars are parents to daughters Delilah Belle, 27, and Amelia, 24.

Rinna recently told E! News that Hamlin — who, to reiterate, is not gay — has read her memoir and is fine with it.

“He’s a voracious reader and he’s really, really smart, so I was very nervous for him to read it,” she told this outlet last week. “[But] he really liked it. He thought I was very brave, very vulnerable and he thought I did a great job.”