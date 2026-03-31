Hydrocodone Pills Found In Tiger Woods’ Pocket Following Car Accident: Report

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We have new information about the events leading up to Tiger Woods’ latest DUI arrest.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the golf legend flipped his SUV while driving in Florida last week.

Woods passed a breathalyzer test, but was taken into custody after showing signs of impairment. Now, police say they found two prescription painkiller pills in his pocket.

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

As far as we know, Tiger has not been charged with possession, so it’s safe to assume he had a prescription for the pills, which TMZ has identified as hydrocodone tablets.

But the presence of the pills may have factored into the decision to take Woods into custody.

The 50-year-old has been battling injuries for years as he attempts to return to the PGA Tour.

Unfortunately, his comeback has been marred by scandals and controversies, several of them having to do with his erratic driving.

Both fans and fellow golfers have publicly urged Tiger to set aside the game he loves — at least for the time being — so that he can focus on getting sober and healthy.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s former wife, Elin Nordegren, is said to be deeply concerned about his latest brush with the law and the impact that it might have on the exes’ two teenage children.

“The kids are close with Tiger, so, of course, Elin cares too,” a source close to the situation tells People magazine, adding:

“She wants him to be well. Both kids are great and love spending time with their dad. Elin’s concerned that he had another car crash and got arrested.”

Woods’ current girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is also said to be deeply concerned about his latest brush with the law.

Woods had recently competed in a Golf League tournament after completing another round of back surgeries.

One of his teammates in that contest, Kevin Kisner, recently spoke out about Tiger’s latest arrest:

“Very disturbing. He was really working hard on his game, trying to practice and get back in shape,” Kisner tells Fried Egg Golf (via Fox News).

“He signed up for the U.S. Senior Open yesterday. He was trying to do anything he could to come back and try and help our TGL team, get ready, hopefully try and play the Masters,” he continued, adding:

“Just a really unfortunate incident, I guess, Brad (Faxon), the only positive is that nobody was injured in the incident, and we can all move forward and hopefully help him get better.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.