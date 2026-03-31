Charlie Kirk Ballistics Evidence Doesn’t Match, Legal Docs Warn

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Short of a legal, recorded confession or rock-solid witnesses, most prosecutions hinge upon physical evidence.

In the case of Charlie Kirk’s death on September 10, 2025, the bullet that killed him would presumably be a key piece of evidence.

As we all know, Tyler Robinson was arrested. Authorities have been conspicuously quiet while presumably building their case.

Now, legal documents say that the ballistics between Robinson’s gun don’t match the bullet that he allegedly fired.

Late YouTuber Charlie Kirk spoke to his followers in this 2025 video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It’s not ‘smoking gun’ evidence if the ballistics evidence isn’t a match

TMZ obtained legal filings in which Tyler Robinson’s defense team points out a ballistics discrepancy.

Prosecutors say that a specific weapon is linked to Robinson and to Kirk’s death.

Robinson is currently facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury.

The ATF was, according to Robinson’s attorney, “unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.”

Defense counsel continued: “Although the State has not indicated an intent to produce this report at the preliminary hearing, the defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence.”

Meanwhile, Robinson’s attorney says that there are multiple categories of forensic evidence that appear to still be incomplete.

They are awaiting discovery, including full case files and testing protocols.

The defense has a legal right to review state’s evidence in order to prepare their case.

Conspicuous gaps in the state’s evidence or flawed analysis could be holes for the defense to argue their case.

Obviously, if Robinson’s gun doesn’t match the ballistics on the bullet that killed Kirk, that’s a pretty glaring hole in the prosecution’s case.

In this mugshot, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson stands facing the camera and shows his profile from the side. (Image Credit: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

There’s also an all-too-common discovery issue

Meanwhile, Robinson’s attorney makes it clear that the prosecution isn’t refusing discovery overall.

Instead, they appear to be utilizing a common tactic: malicious compliance.

TMZ reports: “Prosecutors have already handed over around 20,000 files.”

According to the defense: “The haul includes about 61,500 pages, 31 hours of audio, and more than 700 hours of video across 5,000+ clips.”

The tabloid adds: “Bottom line, the defense says it’ll take at least 60 days just to get through the first pass.”

As we mentioned, this is a very common tactic.

High-powered defense attorneys will do this. Prosecutor’s offices will do this. In lawsuit, whichever side has more money will do this.

A team of dozens of attorneys will rack up billable hours churning out documents related to a case.

“Discovery” then resembles piles upon piles of boxes full of documents and filings, which the opposing team has to sort through. They can — and sometimes do — miss something, meaning that their case is sabotaged.

Not turning over exculpatory evidence is a Brady violation, as Alec Baldwin’s former prosecutor seemingly forgot. Turning over excessive evidence is a seemingly legal tactic, however underhanded.

Late YouTuber Charlie Kirk sat down with a sitting governor on the latter’s inexplicable podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Maybe it would be for the best if we can all watch the trial unfold

Attorneys for Robinson have been asking that the upcoming trial be televised.

“Keeping court proceedings as public as possible helps to quell and contradict the tide of misinformation,” they argued.

In contrast, they shared, secrecy only serves to fuel conspiracy theories.

Certainly, the case against Robinson has seemed eerily quiet following his arrest late last summer.

In a trial this serious — he potentially faces the death penalty if convicted — we all hope that true justice prevails.