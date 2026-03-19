Taylor Frankie Paul Threw a Chair That Struck Her Daughter During Drunk Fight, Dakota …

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We have new information about the domestic violence allegations against Taylor Frankie Paul.

According to a newly unsealed police report, Dakota Mortensen made some shocking claims about the drunk altercation that led to Taylor eventually pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Mortensen told police that the fight began when he picked Paul up from a “girls’ night” gathering where she had been drinking vodka in February of 2023.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Presentation: Town Hall with the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” at SiriusXM Studios on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Taylor seemingly admitted to blacking out that night, telling a counselor that she did not remember much after being picked up.

She explained that she had not had a drink for three months and was upset about a recent ectopic pregnancy, per TMZ.

A substance abuse and mental health assessment described Taylor as an “intermediate problem drinker,” though the report noted that that might have been a temporary issue caused by stress in her life at that time.

Taylor denied having any past or present drug use or prescription drug abuse issues.

She also said that while she was intoxicated that night, she began to experience intense shame about her divorce, believing that she “ruined” her family and “feeling like she broke her family up.”

Taylor Paul attends the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at The Kia Forum on February 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Dakota and Taylor were still dating at the time, and she says she called him to pick her up, and she began crying in the car on the way home.

By the time the couple got home, Dakota told police, the situation had escalated.

During the ensuing argument, Taylor allegedly threw a phone and a wooden playset at Dakota, striking his car and damaging it.

Once inside, Dakota alleges, Taylor threw “heavy, metal chairs” at him, one of which hit a wall and punctured a hole in it.

Dakota says he feared for his life, and that one of the chairs struck her daughter from a previous relationship (Dakota and Taylor have a 2-year-old son together).

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, police have obtained video that shows Taylor kicking Dakota, putting him in a chokehold, and striking him multiple times.

The severity of the situation only came to light recently, and Hulu responded by shutting down production on Mormon wives.

“They are not filming,” a source close to the show tells People:

“Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off.”

While Mormon Wives might have become a cult hit for Hulu, The Bachelorette is one of the biggest shows on television, and execs seem unsure of how to handle this situation.

ABC is losing sponsors in response to the allegations against Taylor, but it seems that they have every intention of proceeding with her Bachelorette season.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.