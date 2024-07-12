Alec Baldwin Cries & Kisses Wife After Judge Dismissed Involuntary Manslaughter …

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Update: A huge win for Alec Baldwin! The charges against him have been dropped forevermore!

Late on Friday, July 12, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer brought a sudden and swift end to the involuntary manslaughter case against the 30 Rock star, dismissing it in the middle of the actor’s trial and saying it cannot be filed again.

Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter at the First Judicial District Court on July 12, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The ruling to dismiss the case was based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Photos from inside the court room show Baldwin crying hysterically with joy. He hugged his two attorneys, then turned to fall into the arms of his crying wife Hilaria, the mother of seven of his eight children. The couple did not break apart for 12 seconds, according to reports.

Hilaria Baldwin (R) speaks to her husband actor Alec Baldwin during his trial on involuntary manslaughter in First Judicial District Court on July 12, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Original story: Alec Baldwin is days away from standing trial for charges of involuntary manslaughter.

After a slew rollercoaster changes and abrupt starts and stops, the 30 Rock star will in fact face a jury and possible jail time for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died during an accidental shooting on the set of Alec’s movie, Rust.

After Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sent to jail for her role in the accident, many are wondering if the same will happen to Alec.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Baldwin at the Tribeca Film Festival

Starting in July 2024, the world will follow along as both sides present their version of events that lead to the fatal accident that killed a young mother and artist.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on on July 9. If all goes well, that will mean testimony will begin July 10.

From there, the trial is scheduled to last eight days, concluding on July 19.

Interestingly enough, Alec’s lawyers had requested that the trial start a month early. His lead attorney, Alex Spiro, originally petitioned for a June 13th start date.

“Mr. Baldwin has been dealing with this for several years,” Spiro said at the hearing. “We’re asking for a speedy trial.”

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey was the hold up, as she told the court that she would be unavailable until July.

Strike one for team Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin speaks onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

What Is Alec Baldwin Charged With In This Trial?

Alec Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case in January 2023.

Nearly two months previously, the young cinematographer was preparing to film a scene with Baldwin at a ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., in October 2021 when the gun went off. Hayla Hutchinson was shot and sadly died of her injuries.

His defense team maintains there was evidence that suggested the Colt .45 he was holding in the scene was not functioning properly.

The charges against Alec were dropped three months after he was charged. New Mexico prosecutors initially dropped the criminal case against to review new evidence.

They concluded after their deeper investigation that there was enough evidence to reinstate the charges.

“[Alec Baldwin] did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard of indifference for the safety of others,” the indictment read in part when filed in January 2024.

Alec Baldwin of 'Beast Beast' attends the Pizza Hut x Legion M Lounge during Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah.

“Rust” Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Given Max Prison Sentence

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March 2024 for her role in the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

On April 15, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison, the maximum possible sentence for the crime.

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, cried as the New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer read out her sentencing and refuse to entertain her legal teams requests for accommodations.

“A conditional discharge is not appropriate,” the judge deemed. “The second option — leaving you in the detention center — is giving you a pass you do not deserve … you alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, a husband would have his wife and a little boy would have his mother.”

Was Alec Baldwin Found Guilty?

The answer to that question remains to be seen.

Alec has insisted that he did not pull the trigger, but if found guilty, he faces going to prison for up to 18 months.

According to his defense team, prosecutors are attempting to hold him responsible as a producer for lapses that led to an unsafe set.

“There is a theory that by being the creative producer, he also has criminal liability,” his lawyer said. “We don’t think that will withstand scrutiny.”

There's a lot weighing on the star these days.

The Death of Halyna Hutchins

Alec is accused of firing a live bullet from a Colt .45 revolver while rehearsing for a scene on Oct. 21, 2021.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, was killed, when the gun fired. The director, Joel Souza, was also wounded.

In his testimonies and interviews since the incident, Alec has repeatedly denied pulling the trigger. He maintains that he was told the gun was “cold” before he was given the weapon.

But Alec is not the only person being tried for Halyna’s death.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, as well as evidence tampering.

We’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.