Carrie Underwood Booed by American Idol Fans; Singer Claps Back

Carrie Underwood wasn’t singing the happiest tune on American Idol this week.

The artist clashed with audience members during each of American Idol’s Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover episodes on Season 24.

The Hollywood Week episodes — which were filmed in Nashville this season — made for cringe-worthy viewing at times because Underwood’s constructive criticism proved to be unpopular with those in attendance.

“They just like to boo me,” Underwood said on the final one of these takeover episodes a few days ago.

At one point, American Idol judge Luke Bryan jumped in to defend Underwood, reminding live critic of something rather important:

“She only won this,” Bryan said, referencing Carrie’s Season 4 championship. “She knows.”

The jeers were especially heavy after a contestant named Mor performed an original song during his Music City Takeover audition.

When it came time for his evaluations, Underwood accurately predicted to Bryan that “they are going to boo me.”

“You guys are gonna boo me. You’re gonna boo me,” she then told the crowd. “It’s coming. Bring it on. I love it! Your boos are feeding me.”

Underwood went on to criticize the choice to go with an original song, calling it a “missed opportunity.”

Still, Mor ultimately advanced to the next stage of American Idol by the judges despite Underwood’s lukewarm response.

On March 2, meanwhile, Underwood clapped back at the haters.

“Boo me. I don’t care. 😂😜🤪,” the 42-year old wrote on social media, explaining her appraisal of Mor as follows:

“Singing original music is SUCH a gamble at this stage in the competition. Don’t. Waste. The. Band. Mor’s voice and previous audition kept him in. I wanna hear his original music after he’s a big star!”

Underwood joined the American Idol for Season 23 alongside Bryan and Lionel Richie. She replaced Katy Perry, who left after seven seasons in 2024.

Her run has not been without controversy.

Underwood came under fire for performing at Donald Trump’s second inauguration, later defending herself by claiming she has no real political preferences.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement to People Magazine in January 2025:

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

There was chatter later on that Underwood might step away from American Idol amid this quasi scandal, but alas. Here she remains.

The question may soon instead change to be: Will viewers want Underwood to be a goner?