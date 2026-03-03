Hillary Clinton & Nancy Mace Scream at One Another In Shocking Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been testifying before the House Oversight Committee this week regarding their ties to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

And Monday’s session got heated when Hillary locked horns with Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace.

The trouble began when Mace began to question Clinton about her ties to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a known Epstein associate.

Hillary Clinton moderates the panel talk “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights: Fighting the Global Pushback” at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Clinton stated that she first met Lutnick after 9/11, when 650 of his Cantor Fitzgerald employees were killed in the attacks.

(Lutnick was late for work that day for the first time in five years, having decided to drive his son to school. That decision has prompted roughly 1 billion conspiracy theories, but we won’t get into those now.)

Clinton was a New York senator at the time, and she worked to secure over $20 billion in federal aid for rescue and recovery efforts.

So it makes sense that she spoke with Lutnick in the wake of the attacks.

Even so, Mace lost her cool during this segment of the deposition and began raising her voice and interrupting the former first lady.

Heated exchange between Hillary Clinton and Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/YaOdTX8DgL — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

“You asked the question, I’m gonna answer your question!” Clinton shouted back.

“Now you’re gonna yell at me,” Mace responded.

“This was what I spent my time doing!” said Clinton while pointing at Mace.

“I was taking care of the people who lost 3,000 lives at [the] World Trade Center!” she said while pounding the table in front of her.

Clinton and Mace continued to shout over one another, with Mace badgering Clinton about emails between her and Epstein — emails that don’t seem to exist.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) looks on towards other members of Congress doing television interviews at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

“If you have an email with me asking Jeffrey Epstein for money…” Clinton said.

Mace admitted that she had no such emails and attempted to yield her time.

“No, I’m gonna finish answering the question, which I have a right to do,” Clinton said, adding:

“We worked together to rebuild downtown Manhattan; that is how I know Howard Lutnick.”

Mace is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, so a story like this might be a welcome distraction for her.

Former US secretary of state and Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Hillary Clinton and former US president Bill Clinton arrive at Hillsborough Castle for the Gala dinner to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement on April 19, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan-Pool/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the deposition, Clinton clashed with Rep. Lauren Boebert, when the Colorado congresswoman brought up the bizarre “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory/

“I don’t follow the crazy conspiracy stories that are online,” Clinton shot back, adding:

“I really, I mean, I expected a lot of interesting questions today, but Pizzagate was not on my list.”

Sadly, extremely online conspiracy weirdos now hold positions of power in our country — and that seems unlikely to change.